JewFace To Host Staged Reading Of 3 New Jewish Short Plays At Der Nister September 10

JewFace is the new Los Angeles-based developmental theater wing of non-profit Jewish theater company ShPIeL Performing Identity.

By: Sep. 06, 2023

Three new short plays from writers Shira Gorelick, Matt Gottlieb, and Lauren Schaffel are receiving a staged reading at Downtown LA's Der Nister on September 10.

The plays are part of the first cohort of new works developed by JewFace's Short Play Lab. JewFace is the new Los Angeles-based developmental theater wing of non-profit Jewish theater company ShPIeL Performing Identity and is produced by Casey J. Adler and Yvonne Cone.

The readings are directed by Jeremy Aluma and feature Adam Tsekhman, Lily Richards, Lauren Schaffel, Jill Remez, Laura Gardner, Zach Fineman, Lowam Eyasu, and Yvonne Cone.

Yom Kippur Abortion Story by Shira Gorlick is an existential tale that centers Tova, who discovers that she accidentally got pregnant after a one night stand and she must get an abortion during the Days of Awe.

Catalogue of Noses by Lauren Schaffel is a comedy about a 16-year-old Jewish actor who faces off with her Jewish mother and plastic surgeon to make the biggest decision of her life.

Stand Up for Justice by Matt Gottlieb is an interactive story about a Jewish comedian who is interrupted by a heckler during his set, turning the comedy show into a heated discussion about Israel and Palestine.

JewFace is the ugly stepchild of the Jewish-American theater scene and has two goals: to educate ourselves and the general population on Jewish theater and to incubate new short plays that encourage writers to create stories about the controversial topics within Jewish culture.

The Short Play Lab staged readings will go up on September 10 at 8:00PM at Der Nister (639 S. Spring St. #14A) in Los Angeles. A cocktail reception will begin at 7:00PM and is included in the price of each ticket.

Tickets can be purchased Click Here, and pay-as-you-can tickets will be available for purchase at the door. Visit www.shpielperformingidentity.com to learn more.




