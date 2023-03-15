Jeremy O. Harris to Launch New Writing Residency SUBSTRATUM

Tony Award®-nominated and Obie-winning playwright, actor, and producer Jeremy O. Harris is launching Substratum, his inaugural writer's residency through the support of Gucci. The one-month retreat for four international playwrights will begin in March 2023 at the idyllic luxury boutique hotel, Monteverdi Tuscany.

Set within a medieval village and surrounded by the Val d'Orcia, a UNESCO World Heritage site, Substratum is a new home for artists where their imagination can blossom, and boundless creativity is encouraged. Fellows will be supported through workshops with Harris each day, financial assistance, and on-site mentorship opportunities with visionary artists, such as rapper Kevin Abstract, filmmaker Janicza Bravo, documentarian Alexander Nanau, playwright Jordan Tannahill, Eliza Hittman, Jasmine Lee-Jones, and many others. The residency will conclude with an event showcasing the fellows' work and creative process, which will be open to guests of the property and the public.

As the host of Substratum, Monteverdi Tuscany is proud to continue its longtime commitment to the arts through programming and initiatives that cultivate and support growing artists from all over the world. The playwrights will reside in Muri Antichi, a six-bedroom private village house, one of the oldest medieval buildings on the property, dating back to the 13th century. Throughout their stay, they will take inspiration from the beauty, history and culture of Tuscany through the lens of Monteverdi - from world-class Italian cuisine to iconic design, to sweeping views of the Val D'Orcia and the Tuscan landscape.

"I am so excited today to announce this residency," says Jeremy O. Harris. "In an era that has seen the closure, worldwide, of every major theatre, there has been a lack of necessary development of new theatre artists and work. The theatre community needs allies like Yale, Gucci and Monteverdi to help uplift new dynamic voices and Substratum allows me to continue my personal mission of lifting up under and unproduced artists who have historically not had access to dynamic opportunities in the theatre industry."

In May 2022, Harris was named as Yale University's youngest residing president of the Yale Drama Prize. As the first gesture of his presidency, Harris ideated a writer's retreat that would support underproduced international playwrights. Over the past year, Harris, and a committee of twenty top-tier theatre artists evaluated entries from the Yale Drama Series based on artistic merit and social location to select Substratum's very first class.

Harris is best known for his award-winning Broadway plays Slave Play and Daddy, both of which received critical acclaim. Harris's work extends past the stage to the screen with his overall deal with HBO, where Harris co-produced the hit series Euphoria and was a supervising producer on Irma Vep. Jeremy also co-wrote A24's feature film Zola alongside director Janicza Bravo, which won two 2022 Independent Spirit Awards.

Monteverdi Tuscany is a luxury boutique property located in the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Tuscany's Val d'Orcia region. Founded in 2012 by Michael L. Cioffi, Monteverdi was created to be a gathering place for curious, creative people to connect and be inspired by their surroundings. Monteverdi has recently undergone a renovation to introduce new rooms, suites, and a meeting and retreat center designed by Ilaria Miani, all celebrating the beauty of Tuscany with reclaimed natural materials and evocative colors. In 2022, Monteverdi also unveiled its new Spa & Wellness Center, evolving its wellness program with tailored services such as preventative and aesthetic treatments, regenerative treatments, IV therapy, cryotherapy, and more. Additional amenities include Oreade, its award-winning zero-kilometer restaurant; a Culinary Academy, an art gallery, and a beautifully restored 700-year-old Romanesque church that serves as Monteverdi's performing arts venue.