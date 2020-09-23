Jennifer Kate Berry, Daughter of Jackie Joseph and Ken Berry, Passes Away

Berry passed away on September 21, 2020 in Toluca Lake, California, of natural causes.

Jennifer Kate Berry, daughter of Jackie Joseph (The Doris Day Show) and Ken Berry (Mama's Family / Mayberry RFD / F Troop & Dr Kildare) passed away on September 21, 2020 in Toluca Lake, California, of natural causes.



The proud teacher, and devotee of Mick Jagger, was born in Los Angeles and adopted by actors Jackie Joseph and Ken Berry, along with her year old brother John. She was raised in Toluca Lake and attended Miss Connie's Nursery School, Oakwood School and Belmont Prep. She graduated from University of Southern California, and from Studied Philosophy at Claremont Graduate University. She loved her students, and was most recently teaching at Glassell Park and Annandale Elementary School.



In 1985, Jennifer married Bill Bateman, drummer for the rock and roll band, The Blasters. Although the marriage was short, the wedding was legendary. The sweet and simple ceremony was at the famed Little Brown Church in the Valley. The reception, at the home of her father and his then partner Brenda Thompson, was a diverse mash of Mayberry and modern. Her father was currently working on Mayberry RFD, and Andy Griffith was mixing with Blasters Dave and Phil Alvin, members of Los Lobos, The Go Go's and other renowned punk rockers. Also in themix were members of L.A.D.I.E.S. (Life After Divorce Is Eventually Sane), ex wives Of Gene Hackman, George Segal, Jerry Lewis, Flip Wilson and Leonard Nimoy. It was beautiful, bizarre and a blast.



In her remaining single years, Jenny marched to her own drummer, and was proud to be a part of LAUSD. Her most beloved companion was her dog Chloe, a white bull terrier. She had to live with a chronic digestive illness, and also residual pain from a broken hip when she was thrown off the balcony of the Palladium when she was 16.



Jennifer is survived by her mother Jackie Joseph-Lawrence, her Stepfather, Producer David Lawrence, Stepsister Sheri Lawrence, Stepbrothers Adam Lawrence and Dean Lawrence, and her cousins Candy Sue Harder and Bonnie Rae Harder. And, very importantly, her sister-friends Beryl Odette, Diane (Dee Dee) McCarthy and Clara Sturak. Her father Ken Berry and her brother, John Berry, an extolled band member of Idaho, precede her in death.



She had great pride in voting in every single election and would have serious regrets not voting this year. In Jennifer's honor, please VOTE.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Actors and Others for Animals. (818 755-6045). A Celebration of her Life will be announced when it is safe for all to attend.

