Jennifer Holliday Performs At The Wallis On DREAMGIRLS' 40th Anniversary

Tony- and Grammy Award-winning actress Jennifer Holliday returns to the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, October 9, 2021, 7:30 pm, as among the first few artists to perform before an audience at the Bram Goldsmith Theater since COVID-19-forced a shutdown in 2020.

Holliday, whose iconic portrayal of Effie White in the 1981 smash hit Dreamgirls garnered a GRAMMY Award and a coveted Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical, presents a joyous performance to celebrate the hit Broadway show's 40th anniversary, as well as Holliday's birthday month. Accompanied by a sextet of local musicians, Holliday performs a selection of Broadway show tunes and jazz standards as well as some of her own favorite songs.

"Jennifer Holliday, one of the world's most talented performers, is a Broadway legend," says The Wallis' Artistic Director, Paul Crewes, "and we are happy to feature her dynamic performance as she returns to the Bram Goldsmith stage."

Holliday's inimitable voice has riveted the hearts of audiences from around the world from her early days as a girl singing solos with the choir at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Houston, TX, to her years on the Broadway stage and beyond. Her iconic portrayal of Effie "Melody" White in the 1981 smash hit Dreamgirls will forever be a template for delivering gut-wrenching, timeless performances, evidenced in Holliday garnering a GRAMMY Award for her performance of the show-stopping torch ballad "And I Am Telling You, I'm Not Going" and a coveted Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical. Her second album, Say You Love Me, won her a second GRAMMY for her rendition of Duke Ellington's classic, "Come Sunday." From 1985 to 1992, she had five Top 10 singles on the R&B and dance charts, and her star continued to shine brightly with collaborations and appearances with other megastars: Barbra Streisand, Luther Vandross, David Foster, Paul Simon, Michael Jackson, Maurice White and Foreigner, with whom she performed on a special version of "I Want To Know What Love Is." In 2014, Holliday released her first album in two decades. This Song Is You stirred long-time fans and garnered a new generation of enthusiastic listeners landing Holliday back in the Top 20 R&B charts with rave reviews. Standout television appearances include David E. Kelley's "Ally McBeal," "American Idol," and "So You Think You Can Dance." In 2016, Holliday returned to the stage starring alongside Cynthia Erivo in the Broadway revival of The Color Purple as sultry singer Shug Avery. She is a long-standing, dedicated supporter of the LGBTQ+ community and an advocate for mental health and suicide prevention.

The Wallis is closely monitoring the ever-changing local health and safety environment carefully and addressing known health factors at the moment. Should plans change and any performance be required to be postponed or cancelled or if venue capacity limitations are instituted, ticket holders will be notified immediately with options for their purchased tickets per The Wallis' ticketing policies.

The health and safety of patrons, our staff and artists inside and outside our venue are a top priority for The Wallis. All audience members attending indoor performances will be required to show proof of full vaccination upon entry at The Wallis, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the attending their performance date. Further details, including methods of vaccination confirmation and COVID testing will be announced soon. In addition, all patrons regardless of vaccination status will be required to properly wear a face mask over both the nose and mouth upon entering The Wallis' indoor spaces and for the duration of their visit. The Wallis' health and safety protocols are also subject to change at the venue's sole discretion or in accordance with LA County and City of Beverly Hills regulations. For The Wallis' most current health and safety protocols, visit TheWallis.org/SafetyIndoors.

Ticket prices are $39-$99 per person. The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 310-746-4000 (Monday - Friday, 10 am to 6 pm) or visit TheWallis.org/Holliday.