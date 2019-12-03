Jen Rudin Launches Podcast Based On CONFESSIONS OF A CASTING DIRECTOR

To celebrate the publication anniversary of her popular book Confessions of a Casting Director (HarperCollins), award-winning casting director and writer Jen Rudin has launched a podcast of the same name.

"It's been a dream of mine for many years to host my own podcast! Animation and voiceover has been my casting passion for the past two decades since my days as head of casting at Walt Disney Animation Studios. Combining my love of audio and voiceover and getting a chance to chat with actors, directors, stage parents and agents on my podcast is a perfect combination and celebration of my book."

Jen Rudin is an award-winning casting director who began her over thirty-year career in show business as a child actor at age eight. As a casting executive at the Walt Disney Company, Jen conducted extensive talent searches all over the United States, identifying and hiring actors who went on to star on Broadway in The Lion King, Mary Poppins and The Little Mermaid and in beloved Disney movies like The Incredibles, The Princess and the Frog, Chicken Little and Brother Bear. Her company, Jen Rudin Casting, casts projects in New York and Los Angeles.

To listen to Jen's podcast and order a copy of Confessions of a Casting Director, visit https://jenrudincasting.com/podcast.





