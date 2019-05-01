Jayna Sweet To Lead Readings Of PRETTY By Michael Yichao

Jayna Sweet (TURNT, LEMONADE MOUTH) stars in Pretty, a new play by Michael Yichao (O'Neill's National Playwriting Conference, finalist). Mike Bash, Thomas L Cunningham, Corrine Glazer, Christie Harms, Rachael Hip-Flores, Ned Thorne, and Aaron Warner (CREDITS IN CAPS) complete the cast under the direction of Dana Luery Shaw at The Pico (10508 Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064), May 14 and May 16 @ 8 p.m..

Pretty is a fictional story drawing from true experiences that explores the triumphs and trials of a young girl growing up, taking an intimate and hard look at the expectations and narratives we place on women from a young age. Content warning: This play contains descriptions and depictions of sexual assault and its aftermath. Because it is a staged reading, these will not be physicalized.

Sweet, who starred in TURNT and the Disney Channel Original Movie LEMONADE MOUTH, has received awards for her work in NO PLACE TO FALL and short film DAUGHTER. Playwright Michael Yichao's plays have received awards and recognition from the O'Neill's National Playwriting Conference (finalist 2015) and the Kennedy Center's Michael Kanin Playwriting Awards (2012, 2013, 2014). Most recently, he served as librettist for a new opera, Il Babbo ha Ragione, which received its debut production at the Peabody Institute of Johns Hopkins University.

Bespoke Plays is a monthly reading series produced by Christine Boylan and Ellie Pyle. Their mission is to offer play readings customized to the goals of the writer and readiness of the play, for Los Angeles writers with diverse stories and worldviews, while supporting local charities and nonprofits.

Tickets are $10 (50% of which will go to benefit The Women's Foundation of California) and can be reserved at: https://pretty-bespoke.bpt.me. Please join us after the show for a drink (15% off) at The Stalking Horse Brewery and Freehouse.

For future updates, please follow @BespokePlays on Twitter and Instagram, and @BespokePlaysLA on Facebook. Bespoke Plays is a sponsored project of Fractured Atlas, a non?profit arts service organization. Contributions are tax?deductible to the extent permitted by law and can be made through Fractured Atlas at https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/bespoke-plays.





