Jaxx Theatricals' Murder, Magic & Mayhem Series Continues With Kelsey Harper's SOMETHING LIKE...MUSICAL Presents Beetlejuice

Jaxx Theatricals has announced writer-performer Kelsey Harper's one-woman finger-puppet show Something Like...Musical on Thursday Oct. 26 at 7:30pm on the Main Stage at the Jaxx Theater in Hollywood. The weirdly wonderful act features Harper learning the music to a famous musical then acting out what she believes happens-without learning the actual plot. Tickets are available now through Click Here.

"From the moment I witnessed Kelsey's hilarious hijinks, I was hooked," says Jaxx artistic director Jeremy Lucas. "If you love musical theatre, comedy and the absurd, then Kelsey's show is definitely for you. P.S. She has a killer voice to boot!"

Incorporating comedy, song, dance, multimedia elements and 30 opinionated finger puppets, Something Like...Musical is unlike any live performance happening in Los Angeles. The show has already won the Jaxx Cultural Arts Envoy Award and the Producers Encore Award at the Hollywood Fringe Festival, and Harper currently has a quarterly residency at the Jaxx Theatre. The next installment of the show will take place in January.

"Something Like...Musical not only allows me, a retired classical singer, to grace the stages once again but it also lets me give new life to 30 gorgeous finger puppet actors," Harper says wryly. "Day in, day out the puppets go to their jobs (being crammed in my closet), but once every three months? They're stars."

In addition to her show with Jaxx, Harper is bringing her wildly creative style to local theaters leading up to Something Like...Musical Oct. 26. Performances include Oct. 11 (Jacket Off Show, 4904 W. Adams Blvd., 8:30pm); Oct. 14 (Halloween Cabaret, address released with purchase of ticket, 7:30pm); Oct. 16 (Husky Whisper, The Clubhouse Main Stage, 8:30 p.m.); Oct. 18 (Dinger Sketch, The Pack Theater, 9pm); and Oct. 19 (RomCom Show, The Ripped Bodice, 7:30pm).

Harper is a Texas/Brooklyn transplant living in Los Angeles. She graduated from NYU Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing MFA program in 2019 with an emphasis on television and playwriting. She wrote, directed and co-produced What Can I Get Started For You with Lucky Dolly Productions, which ran in 19 festivals and won six. In addition to hosting a one-act/karaoke hybrid show, Karaoke Catastrophe, Harper also co-hosts a variety show, Pigeon Presents, which was featured in TimeOut NYC. Her satirical work can be found online at Belladonna Comedy, Points in Case, 251, and Little Old Lady Comedy.

Jaxx Theatricals, Inc. is an award-winning 501(c)(3) nonprofit fully inclusive theatre company, arts education organization and Cultural Arts Envoy to the USA representing American Musical Theatre with US Embassies around the world. Projects with the U.S. State Department include Broadway in Baku, Broadway in Fiji (starring the Choir from Disney's Moana film) and most recently, Broadway in Tunisia. Other professional producing credits include the two-time LA Ovation Award Nominated Chicago starring Tony winner, Katrina Lenk, the critically-acclaimed Los Angeles premiere of The Life, LA's 99-seat premiere of Matilda, Annie, A Chorus Line, and three star-studded anniversary spectaculars celebrating their 5-, 10- and 15-year milestones.

This October, Jaxx is producing a MURDER, MAGIC & MAYHEM series at the Jaxx Theatre in Hollywood. For MURDER: Andrew Lippa's Wild Party is now playing through Oct. 28 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm. The show is directed and choreographed by Jeremy Lucas, music directed by Adam McDonald and produced by Lucas, Jesus David Torres Morabito and Charisma Zenetzis.

For MAGIC, Jaxx welcomes award-winning, International Man of Mystery, David Goldrake in his new show, Smoke & Mirrors. The show runs Oct. 27-28 at 10:30pm and Oct. 29-31 at 8pm with a special séance on Halloween. And for MAYHEM, Jaxx has Kelsey Harper's Something Like...Musical on Oct. 26 at 7:30pm.Follow @jaxxtheatricals on instagram for information on shows and tickets.