Jackie Cox & Jan Sport Announce U.S. Holiday Tour 'Jackie & Jan's Jingle Jam'

Tickets are available now.

By: Oct. 31, 2023

Two of the world’s most beloved and multi-talented RuPaul’s Drag Race stars are ready to deck the halls and “sleigh the stage” with their first-ever holiday tour: "Jackie & Jan's Jingle Jam!" Created by and starring Jackie Cox and Jan Sport, these New York City icons have teamed up to bring audiences a festive musical comedy meets variety show romp across 16 U.S. cities from November 16 - December 16. Tickets are available now at JackieAndJan.com

“Jackie & Jan’s Jingle Jam” is what happens when two NYC gals find themselves hosting a Christmas party in the big city…except no one has shown up…? That’s where you—the audience, comes in to be their guests for the night in this two-queen holiday spectacular of madness, mayhem and cheer that playfully inspires audience participation. “Jackie & Jan’s Jingle Jam” promises a memorable night of entertainment that combines comedy, original music, live singing, surprise guests, and an electrifying atmosphere that transports the audience to the most fabulous holiday party in town.

Jackie Cox says, “I’m beyond ecstatic to share the stage with my incredibly talented sister! From working brunches together in Hell’s Kitchen to competing in the workroom of RuPaul’s Drag Race, we’ve become true sisters. Now, we get to pack all the fun we’ve had throughout the years into a new show where our audiences are the guests of honor! This show is a celebration of diversity, creativity, and the power of drag to spread unity during the holiday season!” 

Jan adds, “My very first days in drag were spent watching Jackie Cox star in her incredible cabarets all over New York City. To now be a part of one is a Christmas miracle! Through song, dance—YES, we’re gonna do a little choreo—and comedy, Jackie and I will tell the tale of the Jingle Jam. But WHAT IS the Jingle Jam? Is it a song? Is it a spread? Is it a feeling? There’s only one way to find out!”

Jackie and Jan continued to build their already growing international fanbases following their iconic runs on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12. Known for their show-stopping performances, these New York City queens have toured together in Australia, Canada, and the U.S. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit jackieandjan.com

Tour Dates:

November 16 -  New York City (Red Eye NY)

November 28 - San Francisco, CA (SF Oasis)

November 29 - Los Angeles, CA (Bourbon Room)

December 1 - Garden Grove, CA (Gem Theater) 

December 3 - Springfield, MO (Martha’s Vineyard)

December 4 - Kansas City, MO (Hamburger Mary’s)

December 5 - Richmond, VA (Fallout RVA)

December 6 - Atlanta, GA (Future)

December 7 - Little Rock, AR (Sway)

December 10 - Louisville, KY (Play)

December 11 - Columbus, OH (District West)

December 12 - Indianapolis, IN (Greg’s)

December 13 - Nashville, TN (Play)

December 14 - Cincinnati, OH (Birdcage)

December 15 - Huntington, WV (Stonewall)

December 17 - New Orleans, LA (Café Istanbul)

About Jackie Cox:

JACKIE COX is best known as one of the Top 4 contestants from Season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race and was the first queen of Iranian descent to appear on the show, making history as the first queen to appear in a hijab on the runway. In her hometown of NYC, Jackie has long been a feature of the theatrical cabaret scene and recently completed the world tour of her one-woman show, JackieVision.

She was recently seen in the world premiere of Drag The Musical in Hollywood and as the Teen Angel in Grease with Musical Theater West. In 2024 she will appear in the upcoming steaming series “The Struggle” and in the short film “Identiteaze”. Additional TV/Film: NBC/Peacock “Days of Our Lives”, Disney+ “This is Me: A Pride Celebration”, ABC "What Would You Do?", Fusion "Shade: Queens of NYC", and numerous appearances on Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live” as Lisa Rinna and others.

About Jan Sport:

Jan Sport is the girl next door plus so much more! Known for her clever mixes, sickening beauty, and exceptional voice, Jan is a one stop shop for entertainment in drag. Jan’s big rise to stardom happened as a contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 6, after her appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12! However, Jan is no stranger to television.

She has been seen on NBC’s “The Voice” as featured talent alongside Jessie J, “America’s Got Talent” along her critically acclaimed girl group, Stephanie’s Child, has headlined a National commercial for LG Mobile, and can also be seen on “Broad City” and various episodes of “Watch What Happens Live”. Some of her favorite credits include the World Premiere of “Drag the Musical” in Hollywood, and singing the National Anthem for NYCFC at Yankee Stadium and for the New York Mets at Citi Field!




