Jack Fry's EINSTEIN! CELEBRATING 100 YEARS OF GENERAL RELATIVITY Sets 2022 Performances

EINSTEIN! - Celebrating 100 Years of General Relativity, the acclaimed, multi-award-winning solo show written, researched, and performed by Jack Fry and directed by Tom Blomquist, has set performances celebrating 100 years of general relativity and the anniversary of the Campbell eclipse, which proved Albert Einstein's famed theory.

The show will begin performances at the Santa Monica Playhouse on Tuesday, March 22, at 7:30pm, and continue every third Tuesday of the month on the following dates: May 24, June 21, August 23, October 18, November 22, and December 20. There will also be three performances at Sierra Madre Playhouse on Saturday, April 2, at 2:30pm and 8pm and Sunday, April 3, at 2:30pm. Three special performances are scheduled for September 9, 10, and 11 at the Lick Observatory in Mount Hamilton, CA, which will celebrate the centennial of this major historical event. Curtain times and ticket prices TBA.



Ticket prices for all performances at Santa Monica Playhouse range from $46-$65 and are available online at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5324016 or by calling (800) 838-3006. The theatre is located at 1211 4th Street in Santa Monica, 90401. Ticket prices for performances at Sierra Madre Playhouse on Saturday, April 2, at 2:30pm and 8pm, and Sunday, April 3, at 2:30pm range from $25-$40. Purchase online at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35040/production/1095263 or call (626) 355-4318. The theatre is located at 87 W. Sierra Madre Boulevard in Sierra Madre, 91024. For more information on the show, go to www.EinsteinThePlay.com. For up-to-the-minute covid safety protocols go to www.santamonicaplayhouse.com and www.sierramadreplayhouse.org.



EINSTEIN! tells the true, inspirational story of a young, ambitious Albert Einstein in 1914 Berlin, a city politically torn apart by the Great War. His life is sent sideways while trying to prove general relativity against all odds. The science establishment doesn't believe his 'crazy' theories, (and the few that do are trying to take them away from him), he becomes isolated for his pacifist views, he has a wife who won't give him a divorce, his health is failing, and he must deal with anti-Semitism, thoughts of suicide, his own self-destructive genius, and a young son fighting for his father's affections. Meanwhile, he comes up with a theory that changes the way we live our lives today. It's the true story of what made his hair 'crazy,' and it climaxes with the Campbell eclipse.



2022 is a big year for science, Albert Einstein, and California. One hundred years ago on September 21, 1922, William Wallace Campbell, the director of the Lick Observatory in Mount Hamilton, California, led an eclipse expedition in Australia that definitively proved Einstein's theory of general relativity that changed the course of science and ushered in our modern technological age. EINSTEIN! highlights this fact and traces the importance that the Lick Observatory played in proving general relativity.



The Centennial Anniversary of the Campbell eclipse will culminate in September with three fundraising performances at the Lick Observatory's Dome in Mount Hamilton, California. Following each show, audiences will be given access to the Lick telescope and displays featuring historic artifacts from the famous expedition, including Campbell's photographic plate highlighting 92 stars perfectly photographed used to prove Einstein's theory.