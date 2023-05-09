JACKIE is Coming to Hollywood Fringe This June

"Jackie" is a solo show written by Elfriede Jelinek (The Piano Teacher), Austrian playwright, novelist, and winner of the 2004 Nobel Prize in Literature.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

& JULIET Will Launch a North American Tour in Fall 2024 Photo 1 & JULIET Will Launch a North American Tour in Fall 2024
West Coast Premiere of FAT HAM and More Set For Geffen Playhouse's 2023/24 Season Photo 2 West Coast Premiere of FAT HAM and More Set For Geffen Playhouse's 2023/24 Season
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in Chicago, Los Angeles & More Photo 3 THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More
Review: New Production of THE KING AND I is Simply Glorious at the La Mirada Theatre Photo 4 Review: New Production of THE KING AND I is Simply Glorious at the La Mirada Theatre

Review: New Production of THE KING AND I is Simply Glorious at the La Mirada Theatre

"It's a miracle that a picture like me can speak at all!" A play about the many selves of Jackie Kennedy Onassis.

How do we fabricate ourselves? Can we ever pin them down?

Brian Eckert and Everleigh Brenner will bring the rarely-performed play "Jackie" about the American icon to Hollywood Fringe this June.

A darkly funny and deeply wordy exploration of our nation's Perpetual First Lady, "Jackie" is a solo show written by Elfriede Jelinek (The Piano Teacher), Austrian playwright, novelist, and winner of the 2004 Nobel Prize in Literature. English translation by Gitta Honegger.

This production is the first time the translation has been produced professionally on the West Coast. Directed by Eckert and starring Brenner, the rest of the creative team is rounded out with a team of designers led by Jane Hamor and Joshua Moreno. The production's marketing is managed by Jessica Fisher.

"We're all endlessly fascinated by this subversive presentation of Jackie Kennedy," says Eckert. "While certainly about the extraordinarily public life she lived, the play more deeply challenges its audience with questions about how any of us relate to each other, to the public and to ourselves."

Eckert is a director and adapter who has worked Off-Broadway and regionally at Ars Nova, Atlantic Theater Company, Classic Stage Company, Lee Strasberg Theater & Film Institute, New York City Center, Pasadena Playhouse, and Two River Theater. He and Brenner most recently worked together on a highly-reviewed production of Lucas Hnath's play "A Public Reading of an Unproduced Screenplay About the Death of Walt Disney," where they excavated another American icon for theatrical examination.

Brenner is an actor, writer and founding artistic director of Hoo Hah House Productions, a critically acclaimed, feminist, eco-friendly production company. She completed her masters degree in screenwriting at the London Film Academy in 2021 where she began work on her award winning solo show, BRAVE FACE, also playing at the Hollywood fringe this June.

"Jackie" runs June 1-25 at The Broadwater Second Stage (6320 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038). Tickets and further information available Click Here.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

VENUE

The Broadwater (Second Stage)

ADDRESS

6320 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90038

DATES

June 1 (8pm), 8 (5pm), 12 (9:30pm), 21 (6:30pm), 25 (12:30pm)

PRICE

$15

TICKETS

Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

Photos: In Rehearsal With (mostly)musicals MOMS THE WORD Photo
Photos: In Rehearsal With (mostly)musicals MOM'S THE WORD

Join Gregory Nabours and a 'MOTHER lode' of talent this Wednesday, May 10th for a MOTHER of a cabaret! Whether they're good moms, bad moms, or red hot mamas, from Mama Rose to Mama Morton, we're playing musical mothers in May!

Jon Michael Hill and Amanda Warren Will Lead THE MOUNTAINTOP At Geffen Playhouse Photo
Jon Michael Hill and Amanda Warren Will Lead THE MOUNTAINTOP At Geffen Playhouse

Geffen Playhouse has announced the full cast for The Mountaintop, written by Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Katori Hall (P-Valley, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) and directed by Patricia McGregor (Light’s Out: Nat “King” Cole, Skeleton Crew).

STARMITES Comes to Open Fist Theatre Company Photo
STARMITES Comes to Open Fist Theatre Company

Time: 1989; Place: Earth and Inner Space. Open Fist Theatre Company presents a new production of Starmites, the Tony-nominated sci-fi fantasy musical that's a comic book come to life. With music and lyrics by Barry Keating; book by Stuart Ross and Keating; direction by Scott Peterman; and music direction by Jan Roper, this joyous, space-age, pop rock adventure is set to save the universe one song at a time beginning June 2 at Atwater Village Theatre, where performances continue through July 8.

Laguna Playhouse Presents the World Premiere Production of Agatha Christie Thriller MURDER Photo
Laguna Playhouse Presents the World Premiere Production of Agatha Christie Thriller MURDER ON THE LINKS

LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE will present a transfer of North Coast Repertory’s World Premiere production of MURDER ON THE LINKS, based on the novel by Agatha Christie and written & directed by acclaimed playwright Steven Dietz.


More Hot Stories For You

Photos: In Rehearsal With (mostly)musicals MOM'S THE WORDPhotos: In Rehearsal With (mostly)musicals MOM'S THE WORD
Jon Michael Hill and Amanda Warren Will Lead THE MOUNTAINTOP At Geffen PlayhouseJon Michael Hill and Amanda Warren Will Lead THE MOUNTAINTOP At Geffen Playhouse
STARMITES Comes to Open Fist Theatre CompanySTARMITES Comes to Open Fist Theatre Company
Laguna Playhouse Presents the World Premiere Production of Agatha Christie Thriller MURDER ON THE LINKSLaguna Playhouse Presents the World Premiere Production of Agatha Christie Thriller MURDER ON THE LINKS

Videos

ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets Video ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season Video
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season
The Kid Critics Get Enchanted by BAD CINDERELLA Video
The Kid Critics Get Enchanted by BAD CINDERELLA
Original LITTLE MERMAID Star Jodi Benson Praises Halle Bailey Video
Original LITTLE MERMAID Star Jodi Benson Praises Halle Bailey
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Merchant of Venice (Annotated), or In Sooth I Know Not Why I Am So Sad
FCCLA (5/12-5/21)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# (mostly)musicals 46: MOM's the Word
Upstairs at the Federal (5/10-5/10)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MOMIX
The Music Center (5/19-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FLAMENCO COMPANY MIGUEL BERNAL
Coachella Valley Repertory (7/13-7/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Sound of Music
Electric Company Theatre (6/06-6/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# On This Side of the World
East West Players (5/11-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Evening with Renée Fleming
LA Opera (6/10-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Book of Will
A Noise Within (5/07-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# AN EVENING WITH STEVE ROSS
Coachella Valley Repertory (5/18-5/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU