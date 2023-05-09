JACKIE is Coming to Hollywood Fringe This June

"It's a miracle that a picture like me can speak at all!" A play about the many selves of Jackie Kennedy Onassis.

How do we fabricate ourselves? Can we ever pin them down?

Brian Eckert and Everleigh Brenner will bring the rarely-performed play "Jackie" about the American icon to Hollywood Fringe this June.

A darkly funny and deeply wordy exploration of our nation's Perpetual First Lady, "Jackie" is a solo show written by Elfriede Jelinek (The Piano Teacher), Austrian playwright, novelist, and winner of the 2004 Nobel Prize in Literature. English translation by Gitta Honegger.

This production is the first time the translation has been produced professionally on the West Coast. Directed by Eckert and starring Brenner, the rest of the creative team is rounded out with a team of designers led by Jane Hamor and Joshua Moreno. The production's marketing is managed by Jessica Fisher.

"We're all endlessly fascinated by this subversive presentation of Jackie Kennedy," says Eckert. "While certainly about the extraordinarily public life she lived, the play more deeply challenges its audience with questions about how any of us relate to each other, to the public and to ourselves."

Eckert is a director and adapter who has worked Off-Broadway and regionally at Ars Nova, Atlantic Theater Company, Classic Stage Company, Lee Strasberg Theater & Film Institute, New York City Center, Pasadena Playhouse, and Two River Theater. He and Brenner most recently worked together on a highly-reviewed production of Lucas Hnath's play "A Public Reading of an Unproduced Screenplay About the Death of Walt Disney," where they excavated another American icon for theatrical examination.

Brenner is an actor, writer and founding artistic director of Hoo Hah House Productions, a critically acclaimed, feminist, eco-friendly production company. She completed her masters degree in screenwriting at the London Film Academy in 2021 where she began work on her award winning solo show, BRAVE FACE, also playing at the Hollywood fringe this June.

"Jackie" runs June 1-25 at The Broadwater Second Stage (6320 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038). Tickets and further information available Click Here.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

VENUE

The Broadwater (Second Stage)

ADDRESS

6320 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90038

DATES

June 1 (8pm), 8 (5pm), 12 (9:30pm), 21 (6:30pm), 25 (12:30pm)

PRICE

$15

TICKETS

Click Here