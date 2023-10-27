Interview: Tamlyn Tomita Springs Into Action With SPRING AWAKENING & All Her Projects

The final production of East West Players’ 57th Season, the Tony Award winning musical Spring Awakening opens October 29th

By: Oct. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road Photo 2 Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road
Photos & Video: Full Cast Set for PETER PAN National Tour Photo 3 Photos & Video: Full Cast Set for PETER PAN National Tour
Los Angeles Media Fund and Protozoa Pictures Team Up To Launch the LAMF / Protozoa Theater Photo 4 Los Angeles Media Fund and Protozoa Pictures Team Up To Launch the LAMF / Protozoa Theater Fund

Interview: Tamlyn Tomita Springs Into Action With SPRING AWAKENING & All Her Projects

Interview: Tamlyn Tomita Springs Into Action With SPRING AWAKENING & All Her Projects

The final production of East West Players’ 57th Season, the Tony Award winning musical Spring Awakening opens October 29, 2023 (with previews already begun). Former EWP Artistic Director Tim Dang directs the cast of Mia SemperteguiThomas K. WinterMarcus PhillipsMadison GrepoTamlyn TomitaDaniel Blinkoff, Jaylen BahamJames EvertsGenki HallSarah Marie HernandezJustine RafaelEric Renna and Leianna Weaver.

Long-time EWP supporter Tamlyn will be making her EWP debut in this production. Tamilyn sprung into Q&A mode to answer a few of my queries,

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Tamlyn!

Had you seen previous productions of Spring Awakening before? 

No. When the two of us (my husband Daniel and I) were asked if we were interested in doing the piece, we watched the bootleg versions of the original Broadway production with Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele.  Being wowed by those performances, I am sure that Thomas Winter and Mia Sempertegui will leave similar impressions who will see the EWP production.

You play the multiple roles of Adult Women. How would you compare and contrast Frau Bergman, Fanny Gabor and the other women you play?

Interview: Tamlyn Tomita Springs Into Action With SPRING AWAKENING & All Her Projects Women who think they're doing the best for the children in the best way they know how. Taking into account that these are women in 1890's Germany who lived only to provide the structure of the 4 K's - Kirche (church); Kinder (children), Küche (kitchen), and Kleide (clothing). Women who all have a particular and certain point of view of this world in 'Spring Awakening', knowing the rules and who breaks them, and what roles they play in maintaining it.  

Is this the first time you’ve acted together with your husband Daniel Blinkoff? 

Daniel and I had the immense pleasure of working on Chay Yew's "A Distant Shore" for the Center Theatre Group/Kirk Douglas Theatre's inaugurual season under Robert Egan in 2005. What a joy, what a privilege to work alongside the one you love best!

Do you two bring your rehearsals home with you in the evenings to continue? Or do you leave your scripts in the rehearsal room? 

We always bring our rehearsals home with us; we can't help it. Our scripts are read and re-read, just to keep absolutely accountable to ourselves, but also to each other and everyone in the cast.  That's the beautiful agony of doing the work - we know there's always more to make a character, to make a relationship, to make a scene more truthful and real. 

Have you worked with any of the Spring Awakening cast or creatives before? 

Interview: Tamlyn Tomita Springs Into Action With SPRING AWAKENING & All Her Projects Never. I have been a fan and supporter and admirer of Tim Dang and Marc Macalintal for many years and will continue to be for many more.  And of this very extraordinary team of creatives and this truly wondrous and electrifying cast.

What originally brought you into the East West Players universe? 

I took an Asian American studies class at UCLA under Bob Nakamura (the Godfather of Asian American Media) who strongly advised, if not making it mandatory, to see a play at East West Players on Little Santa Monica Blvd. in Silver Lake. I had no idea, let alone my parents, that there was a playhouse with all the Asian Americans actors we would see pop up once in a while on television in the 1980's.  Watching a story unfold, literally in front of your face in a darkened theatre, intimacy took on a new meaning - being vulnerable. This kind of storytelling felt different, felt daring, felt doable, because I saw people who looked like me on stage, being fully human.  

Was there a specific incident that influenced you to pivot from wanting a career as a history teacher to that of acting?

 After my very lucky start in movies, I began to work with regularity, again, with luck.  Acting, simply put, is storytelling.  As a history lover, I found that it applied to each and every character I would be lucky enough to portray. Building the history of who this character is, the where, the what, the why, the how of all things in the given circumstances before anything scripted is said or done. Our stories collectively become our histories/herstories, It was a natural and gradual synthesis for me.

Interview: Tamlyn Tomita Springs Into Action With SPRING AWAKENING & All Her Projects You are a self-described activist. What initially sparked your activism?

 My dad was an LAPD cop and gave so much of his own personal time to help Asian American communities and helped co-found the Asian Task Force, the 1st bilingual unit of Asian American police officers in the nation in 1975.  To protect and to serve is the LAPD's motto, but he also made it his own personal mission to connect as well, helping underserved/underrepresented communities and bringing them attention.  

Is there a passion project or organization that you’re currently involved in? 

Daniel and I are founders of a new physical and digital theatre space for untold stories by unheard voices in Highland Park in Northeast L.A. - Outside In Theatre.  We're scheduled to open in the spring/summer of 2024! For more info, go to outsideintheatre.org

What’s in the near future for Tamlyn Tomita? 

Interview: Tamlyn Tomita Springs Into Action With SPRING AWAKENING & All Her Projects I see the future in these castmates: I am just so thrilled and proud to watch and witness and help build this world of Spring Awakening with this particular band of performers, the majority of the 12 of them making their professional debut!  It reminds me of when I was young, remembering the roller coaster of emotions, not knowing that the future, no matter what it brings, will always be bright.  As it will for this cast of "Spring Awakening' at East West Players.

Thank you again, Tamlyn! I look forward to meeting all your Adult Women.

 THANK YOU FOR HAVING ME!!!!!  With love and aloha, Tamlyn!

For tickets to the live performances of Spring Awakening through November 19, 2023; click on the button below;




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
DEFINING COURAGE Comes to The Kennedy Centers Eisenhower Theatre Photo
DEFINING COURAGE Comes to The Kennedy Center's Eisenhower Theatre

Following sold-out shows in Honolulu, Irvine, Los Angeles, and San José, Defining Courage is bringing the show to the The Kennedy Center's Eisenhower Theatre in Washington, DC, on Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11, 2023.

2
Sandra Bernhard to Perform New Material at Joes Pub in New York City Photo
Sandra Bernhard to Perform New Material at Joe's Pub in New York City

Performer, actress, compelling storyteller Sandra Bernhard has announced she will return to Joe's Pub in New York City this December for her traditional Holiday extravaganza with a string of brand new shows.

3
MONSTER is Now Playing at Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood Photo
MONSTER is Now Playing at Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood

Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood has announced the third production of its 2023–24 season, the world premiere of Monster by April Littlejohn.

4
LA Chamber Orchestra, in Collaboration with LA LGBT Center and Museum of La Photo
LA Chamber Orchestra, in Collaboration with LA LGBT Center and Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach Announces CURRENT: [inti]mate

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra (LACO) announces CURRENT: [inti]mate, a chamber program curated by acclaimed composer inti figgis-vizueta celebrating Queer and Latine music cultures, presented in collaboration with the Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach on Saturday, January 20, 2024, 7:30 pm, and the Los Angeles LGBT Center on January 21, 2024, 7:30 pm.

From This Author - Gil Kaan

      Gil Kaan, a former Managing Editor of the now-defunct Genre magazine, has had the privilege of photographing and interviewing some major divas of film, television, and stage in hi... Gil Kaan">(read more about this author)

Interview: Jan Mikaela Villanueva Living the JUNGLE BOOK REIMAGINEDInterview: Jan Mikaela Villanueva Living the JUNGLE BOOK REIMAGINED
Interview: Playwright Samuel Baum Wholeheartedly invites You to His ENGAGEMENT PARTYInterview: Playwright Samuel Baum Wholeheartedly invites You to His ENGAGEMENT PARTY
Interview: August Gray Gall's Not HIDE or HIDing From Anyone or AnythingInterview: August Gray Gall's Not HIDE or HIDing From Anyone or Anything
Interview: Vicki Iskandar Bestows Her CHINESE FIVE ELEMENTS ORACLE To AllInterview: Vicki Iskandar Bestows Her CHINESE FIVE ELEMENTS ORACLE To All

Videos

First Look At DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL At The Kirk Douglas Theatre At Center Theatre Group Video
First Look At DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL At The Kirk Douglas Theatre At Center Theatre Group
Watch Clips from Rossini's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at LA Opera Video
Watch Clips from Rossini's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at LA Opera
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good' Video
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good'
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
Nervous Unicorns in Los Angeles Nervous Unicorns
The Cats Crawl (10/13-11/05)Tracker PHOTOS
The Way It Is...Now in Los Angeles The Way It Is...Now
El Portal Theatre (11/04-11/04)Tracker
Andrew Lippa's Wild Party in Los Angeles Andrew Lippa's Wild Party
The Jaxx Theatre (10/07-10/28)Tracker
Medea Unleashed in Los Angeles Medea Unleashed
The Count's Den (10/15-11/12)Tracker
Life Sucks. in Los Angeles Life Sucks.
Interact Theatre Company at The Broadwater Main Stage (9/22-10/29)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in Los Angeles Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (3/23-3/23)
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in Los Angeles Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
Dorothy Chandler Pavilion at the Los Angeles Music Center (3/20-3/24)
My Year of Saing No – A Santa Monica Playhouse BFF 2023 Binge Fringe Festival of FREE Theatre LA PREMIERE in Los Angeles My Year of Saing No – A Santa Monica Playhouse BFF 2023 Binge Fringe Festival of FREE Theatre LA PREMIERE
Santa Monica Playhouse - The Other Space (11/12-11/12)
Ballet Hispánico’s Doña Perón in Los Angeles Ballet Hispánico’s Doña Perón
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (7/14-7/14)
How To Live Like a Millionaire When You’re a Million Short in Los Angeles How To Live Like a Millionaire When You’re a Million Short
Santa Monica Playhouse - The Other Space (10/29-10/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You