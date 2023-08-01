Interview: Steve Czarnecki's Back Again to Raise Havoc in LES MIZ

The U.S. tour of Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables lands in Los Angeles at the Pantages Theatre beginning August 1, 2023.James Powell and Laurene Connor co-direct a cast of 40+ triple threats. Le Miz veteran Steve Czarnecki returns this time in the roles of Factory Foreman and Brujon.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Steve!

When did the U. S tour of Les Misérables begin? September 2022?

The current tour started rehearsals in August of 2022 in NYC. I was also involved in the tour from 2017-2019.

You’re in the middle of playing in Fresno before landing in Los Angeles. Are the Fresno audiences giving you lots of love?

The Fresno audiences have been fantastic! It’s always exciting to see how different cities respond to the show and Fresno has absolutely adored it.

Any audience responses take you by surprise?

We were in DC at the Kennedy Center and had a lot of school groups one night. They clearly had not seen the show before so their reactions across the board were very fresh and raw. We got to the point of the barricade where Gavroche is shot (spoiler) and there was an audible collective “NOOOO!” from the audience. They were so effected by that moment and it was really thrilling to experience on stage.

You’ve had a number of roles in Les Miz. You must know the show inside and out from all perspectives. Do you ever had to check yourself in the middle of a show of which character you’re playing?

Luckily my brain seems to be keeping it all straight still, but yes, I’ve played so many roles in this show on the tour and in other productions around the country. The show is truly etched into my soul at this point, and I love that.

You understudied both Jean Valjean and Javert. How many times did you get to go on?

Yes, I have understudied both roles and currently cover Javert. I’ve honestly lost count how many times I’ve done them, but probably upwards of 50 each. The most exciting time was when we played Miami in 2019 and I got to do Valjean at the Matinee and Javert in the evening… my brain, body, and heart were exhausted afterward, but my high school self was SO EXCITED!

Since you’ve played both roles, how would you compare and contrast Valjean and Javert?

They are both such strong and nuanced characters. The main difference I always have seen is their ability to adapt to change. Valjean sees a world where goodness can be found in anyone and that even the lowest of us can become better. Javert lives in a much more black and white type of world. He believes righteousness is granted to us and that if you stray from that path then there is no way back… it ultimately is what fails him in the end, his inability to marry his view of the world, and the forgiveness and goodness Valjean shows him.

Every member of the cast including ensemble has a back story. What back stories did you create for Champmatheu and your current roles of Factory Foreman and Brujon?

What is so fortunate is we have the novel to help us find some of this background, so I definitely read the section on Brujon to help create that lug of a character. The foreman isn’t really fleshed out in the novel, however the lyrics and his actions guide you to the type of man who knows his position of power and how to abuse it. He is not someone I would ever want to emulate off stage, however getting to play with that darkness in a safe controlled environment with scene partners like Haley Dortch, our Fantine, is really a great challenge.

At what point of the tour did you become fight captain?

I have been fight captain from the get go!

Do you require a lot of brush-up rehearsals for the fight scenes?

We do fight calls multiple times a week to make sure the fights remain safe and looking their best.

When did you first see a production of Les Misérables?

My first time seeing it would have been in 1994 or so. I saw the national tour at the Fisher Theatre and walked into school the next day singing “look down, look down” over and over, I was hooked!

Do you have a song from the show that always tugs your heartstrings?

Honestly the most exciting part of this piece is that the answer to this question is always changing. Depending on where you are in your life a lyric or song will affect you in a different way… that said, Bring Him Home will always be special.

What does your pre-show warm-up consist of?

I am a runner so I often will get a run or a workout in before the show which helps warm up my voice and body. Then I have some dynamic stretching I will do to make sure any and all of my trouble spots feel warmed up and ready to go.

Have you worked on the Los Angeles stage before?

I rehearsed the Phantom tour in L.A. when I first joined the company, and I performed at Music Theatre West in their production of Les Mis in 2015. I played Enjolras then alongside Devin Archer as Marius. Devin now plays Enjolras on the tour!

In your longer engagements in a city, do you explore its sights.

Absolutely! I haven’t seen much of L.A. so there is a lot I’m looking forward to seeing.

What Los Angeles landmarks are you anxious to check out?

I would like to do as many of the local hikes as possible and then I am on the lookout for the best tacos in L.A. Recommendations always welcome.

Is there a special something that you keep on your dressing room table?

I keep a photo from my wedding and a cross stitch from my wife and my 4th anniversary… being long distance is such a challenge for a relationship so I like to have her close wherever I can.

Thank you again, Steve! I look forward to experiencing your Factory Foreman and Brujon.

For tickets to the live performances of Les Miz through September 10, 2023; click on the button below: