Interview: Sam Catlin Loves Creating a SEA OF TERROR With His Wife Julie Dretzin

The world premiere of Emmy Award winner Sam Catlin’s Sea of Terror opens September 29, 2023, at the Hudson Mainstage. Sam also directs his dark comedy on the pros and cons of socializing with the cast of John Ales, Julie Dretzin, Paul Schulze and Amy Scribner.

You have been successful and prolific as a writer for television. What made you want to write for the stage? And to direct even?

I wrote plays before I got into the TV or film business. Originally, I was an actor having just moved to Los Angeles and was struggling to find restaurant work let alone acting work, so I had a good amount of free time on my hands and started fooling around writing little one act plays at my wife’s (Julie Dretzin’s) insistence. Julie knew of this group of actors mostly from New York that would put on evenings of original one-act plays and we got involved with them at first just acting in these plays and then because it was such a relaxed environment— the shows weren’t showcases where people were trying to get agents etc., it was just to stay creative and to make each other laugh — I eventually felt allowed to write as well. Because I was primarily a stage actor, I think I had an intuitive sense of writing for the theater as opposed to later when I got into television and had much more to learn at the beginning. As for directing other actors on stage, I think that also came somewhat naturally. Actors are often asking other actors to help them with auditions and that is a kind of directing. Actors know actors. That doesn’t always mean that an actor makes the best director, but I think it helps.

Was there a particular person or incident that inspired you to write Sea of Terror?

In one sense, the play is partially an exaggerated extrapolation of my marriage to Julie. She is a much more naturally outgoing person than I am. She has lots of friendships with incredible people that she has joyfully nurtured for her entire life whereas I am anxious about and skeptical of most other people. Needless to say, there was a tension between these two outlooks when we first started seeing one another. Especially moving to Los Angeles where the socializing is more formalized than in New York City. In New York you run into people on the street, you improvise, you make last minute plans; but in Los Angeles, to have social contact you generally have to “make plans” and “have people over”. We were in our early 30’s when we moved here so the idea of having a dinner party felt like an “adult” activity beyond what seemed authentic or at least beyond what I was capable of.

I understood on some level that Julie’s gregariousness was for sure the healthier outlook — in fact it is perhaps what I most initially loved in her — and have over many years tried to adopt it for myself.

In a wider sense I suspect the play was about living in a post 9/11 world. A newfound sense of dread of The Other. That there were people out there that wished us harm for reasons we didn’t yet understand.

Did you have early versions of Sea of Terror that you were trying to fit into your various television projects?

I haven't yet tried to adapt SOT for TV, no. There are times when the tone of the play can creep into shows I've worked on but the play itself, no.

What would your three-line pitch for Sea of Terror be?

Sea of Terror is a dark comedy for anyone who has made plans they wish they could cancel.

Which of these four characters would you most identify with? And why?

I most identify with Ben for the reasons stated above.

Was Sam Catlin your first choice to direct your script?

We did a workshop of this play years ago in which I played the role of “Ben” and we had a friend who directed it and did a great job. But I felt we needed a more substantive (better) actor to play the role now (which in John Ales we got by a magnitude of a 1000). And since years as a television show runner has fostered an expectation (more a fantasy) of ‘control’ which I was reluctant to give up, I hired myself to direct.

Besides your wife Julie, have you worked with any of the Sea of Terror’s cast or creatives before?

Both Paul Schulze and Amy Scribner were in the workshop production years ago.

Have you lost count of how many projects you and Julie have collaborated together?

Whatever the number I wish it were more.

What is the secret to your very functional professional relationship?

First of all, she’s a fantastic actor. Totally game, easily directed and fun. She knows what I mean even when I say it confusedly.

And we’re married which in our case only seems to help. I have a twisted fantasy of us screaming and throwing chairs and scaring the other actors with our 'passionate volatility,’ so in that sense our rapport is disappointingly professional. Julie is Frances McDormand to my whichever Coen Brother it is that got to marry her.

