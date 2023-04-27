Interview: Michael C. Palma Is ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD

Next up at East West Players, the world premiere of On This Side of the World co-produced with FilAm ARTS and opening May 14, 2023 (with previews beginning May 11th). Noam Shapiro directs the cast of Steven-Adam Agdeppa, Zandi de Jesus, Michael C. Palma, Cassie Simone, Andrea Somera and Shaun Tuazon, with understudies Melvin Biteng and Justine Rafael. East West Players alumni Michael took some time from his rehearsals and photography to answer a few of my queries.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Michael!

When did you first connect with East West? When you were cast in their 2005 production of Imelda: A New Musical? As an audience member before that? Or as part of the Cold Tofu improv troupe?

I first discovered EWP back in 1998 after having been invited to see a show at their old space on Santa Monica Blvd. The show was called "Woman from this Side of World." I wasn't pursuing acting professionally that time, but two years later, I attended their summer acting conservatory and was hooked! Since then, I found my community in Little Tokyo, which led me to other productions and organizations that all have ties with one another, from EWP to Nisei Week, to JANM, Cold Tofu, and JACCC, among others.

On This Side of the World is your third mainstage show with East West. What attracted you to be part of this world premiere?

To be able to tell stories about the Filipino experience is what drew me to this show, as well as the AMAZING music by Paulo. Most importantly, the stories that Paulo created are nearly exactly as my family (or any other Filipino family) have experienced. I can't help to think about my own grandparents and parents taking that big step in leaving the Philippines and coming over to America to start their new lives here, against all odds, like all immigrants. It's an honor to be a part of this show and with these amazing group of artists and creatives.

What would your three-line pitch for On This Side of the World be?

This show is about the immigrant experience, whether or not you are Filipino. You will relate to the beautiful stories that we all have experienced in our own families or close friends, as well as get an inside view of how people deal with overwhelming challenges of uprooting themselves and creating a new life. Come experience this show and tell your friends about it!

If you were to submit your characters on a dating site, what qualities of each would you list?

Each and everyone of my characters PERSEVERE and are up to the challenge of anything thrown at them, with a spirit of never giving up, being grateful and being selfless. All qualities I think would land them dates! LOL!

What flaws of each would you definitely omit?

None. Their flaws, or anyone's flaws are what makes each person/character so unique and special.

Who have you worked with before from this cast and creatives?

Coming back to EWP is always a homecoming for me - Snehal Desai ("Mamma Mia" director), Marc Macalintal (co-musical director) - Marc and I were in ensemble together during my first show at EWP; Stephen Agdeppa and Shaun Tuazon - both castmates from "Mamma Mia"; Andy Lowe (casting) - Andy got me back into acting by inviting me to call backs for "Mamma Mia" in 2019. I feel at home when I get cast, as well as so grateful to be back on the boards again!

Do you have a favorite song in On This Side of the World that you sing?

There are too many to name! Paulo (K Tirol) has written such a poignant score, that each and every song not only brings me to tears but the entire cast as well. IF I had to select one, I would choose the opening number "One Way Ticket" as it always reminds me of what my own family must have felt when they first immigrated here to the United States. Each time I listen and sing it, I can't help but tear up as well. It really resonates with me and the rest of the cast, and I hope it does the same for our audiences.

What about a song somebody else sings?

I like castmate Shaun Tuazon's song "Leading Man", as it exemplifies the struggle being an actor of color in this Hollywood landscape. It's a fun song filled with a lot of truths we all face day to day in casting calls. Again, everyone has a song that we can all relate to, so there are others, but I won't name them all (as essentially it would be the entire score!)

East West is presenting On This Side of the World in association with FilAm ARTS. Have you been familiar with them before this production?

I have known about FilAm ARTS for quite some time now. I have friends in the organization and know of the great work they do to promote Filipino arts and culture. They're great!

You joined the improv group Cold Tofu back in 2001 and are currently its' associate artistic director. How long did it take for you to master juggling that position with your acting gigs and your other career as a professional photographer?

Thankfully everything builds upon one another and didn't just happen all at once. My main focus when I joined Cold Tofu in 2001 was working on my acting craft; at the time, I had a regular day job, and photography was still a side gig that I did. Once I decided to pursue photography full time as my "day job," I was able to free up more time to devote to my artistic endeavors both with photography and acting. Also, having been a member of Cold Tofu for this long, I was able to contribute and learn as much as I could about our organization, and help support everything we need to do to keep it running - from shows, teaching classes, to producing, etc. The longer you stick to something, the more things become clear, and the easier things can get. We all juggle multiple things in life, so this is no different - perhaps more fun!

Included in your Cold Tofu bio is the challenge to "feel free to ask him about one particular instance where his fly was down while photographing a certain famous person..." Sooo, would you kindly elaborate?

I was asked to photograph then Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe, when he visited the Japanese American National Museum in 2015. I was tasked with taking group photos of him with VIPs and other dignitaries, and to do so, I asked if I could have a ladder to get up on. Having befriended one of the Secret Service men protecting the Prime Minister, while on top of the ladder at one point, I glanced over to said Secret Service man, who then gestured to me that my fly was down! I politely (and quickly excused myself) from the PM for a quick moment as I zipped up, and then calmly walked back up the ladder and continued the shoot. Needless to say, all the photos I took prior to that moment, had everyone definitely looking in my direction.

What's next on the full plate of Michael C. Palma?

Back to Cold Tofu, and preparing for upcoming shows we have planned over the summer at local venues, TBD. Definitely check out our website at Coldtofu.com.

Thank you again, Michael! I look forward to meeting you On Your Side of the World.

