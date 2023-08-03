Interview: Matthew Cavendish Returns Again to PETER PAN GOES WRONG

The West Coast premiere of Mischief Theatre Ltd.’s Peter Pan Goes Wrong opens August 11, 2023, at the Ahmanson (with previews beginning August 8th). Adam Meggido directs the zany cast of Bartley Booz, Matthew Cavendish, Bianca Horn, Harry Kershaw, Chris Leask, Henry Lewis, Ellie Morris, Charlie Russell, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields, Greg Tannahill, and Nancy Zamit. The company is completed by Ryan Vincent Anderson, Stephen James Anthony, Fred Gray, and Brenann Stacker. Matthew was most gracious to answer a few of my queries.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Matthew!

Hi Gil, no worries!

This is not your first Peter Pan Goes Wrong production. You are reprising the role of Max from the 2015 and 2016 productions. Did all your lines just come back to you? Or did you start from scratch learning your lines for the new production?

Well, there were a number of changes to the script after the first tour production I did in 2014/15 - in fact in those days my character played Nana the Dog and the shadow (both without lines!) but that changed when the show went into the West End at the end of 2015. The changes for the current run, however, were generally implemented during the Broadway previews so that was a case of changes as you go. The lines before we started rehearsals had been rattling around in the brain somewhere, so it didn't take long to have them re-memorized.

You understudied a number of roles in The Play That Goes Wrong in 2017. Just how many roles did you have to cover? How many times did you get to go on?

I covered five roles in that production and went on around thirty times during the run, it was great fun!

What is it like to be interacting with Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields - the writers of Peter Pan Goes Wrong?

I've known almost everyone in the company for over ten years now (most of us went to drama school together) so getting to much around on stage with anyone in the company is always great fun. One of the great things about being a part of Mischief is the ensemble nature of the work. Everyone speaks the same theatrical language and it's always about playing or creating - for want of a better phrase - mischief.

What would your three-line pitch of Peter Pan Goes Wrong be?

A gutsy band of amateur British actors take on JM Barrie's seminal work with disastrous consequences. Battling set, costume and often themselves they soldier on to the bitter end employing the generally useless 'stiff upper lip' attitude. If you like the idea of clownish Brits getting hit by things, this is definitely for you - fun for all the family.

If you were to submit your character Max on a dating site, what qualities of his would you list?

Max is loveable and naive. He is kind and has a big heart.

What flaws of Max would you definitely leave out?

I would leave out that he is already madly in love with someone...!

Will this be the sixth production you’ve been directed by Adam Meggido? Have you two developed a shorthand in your creative communications?

I've actually been directed in four productions with Adam I think! Although I'm a member of his company 'Showstopper, The Improvised Musical' in which we perform a different improvised musical every time - so I suppose in a sense he may have directed me in a hundred shows! The great thing about knowing a director so well is the trust that inevitably develops. Having worked with Adam so much, I totally trust his vision, I know if he doesn't mention something then he's happy with it and if he wants to tweak something then do it because it will make you and the show better!

Who were your acting idols (UK and U.S.) growing up?

I really loved doing musicals as well as plays as a kid and so I loved listening to and watching Mandy Patinkin. I also loved watching Ian McKellen because, you know, who doesn't?! Mandy Patinkin though, I think is a really engaging performer, always looking to be playful as well as truthful.

Is there one piece of advice or words of wisdom from a mentor that you judiciously adhere to today?

Three things: turn up on time, learn your lines and be nice. Simple advice but you'd be surprised how often one or more of those things people forget about!

Your lengthy theatrical resume lists venues on the east coast and the UK. Is this your first time working in Los Angeles?

It sure is and I'm super excited. It's thought of as the place to be if you're an actor so to be there and to be working is the dream. Also, I'm English so having a few weeks of sunshine will be a delight!

Any specific L. A. landmarks you’ll be making a point to see?

Well, of course, the Hollywood sign! I'm also really into my food and I'm really excited to try the Mexican food out there, I've been told from numerous sources that it's excellent!

What’s next in the near future for Matthew Cavandish?

I've been writing the book for a new musical for the last couple of years and my focus is on taking that into its next stage of development which is super exciting! I'll also be reacquainting myself with the other company I'm a part of - Showstopper - and dust off my improvisation muscles!

Thank you again, Matthew! I look forward to seeing your Max’ antics.

Joining this cast as Francis the narrator, special guest stars Bradley Whitford (August 9–20) and Daniel Dae Kim (August 30 – September 10). For tickets to the live performances of Peter Pan Goes Wrong through September 10, 2023; click on the button below: