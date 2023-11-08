Interview: MAMMA MIA! Christine Sherrill's Happy To Be Donna Again!

The 25th Anniversary North American Tour of MAMMA MIA! makes its Los Angeles stop at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre beginning November 14, 2023. Reprising her role of Donna Sheridan, Christine Sherrill leads the cast of 30. Phyllida Lloyd directs and Anthony Van Laast choregraphs this three-week limited engagement. Christine managed to squeeze some time from her last couple of performances in Denver to answer a few of my queries.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Christine!

Has stepping into Donna’s sandals again been like slipping on your comfy old slippers?

I’m pleased to say no! Although I’ve been incredibly lucky to have a long career with MAMMA MIA! since touring as Tanya, each company creates a different experience. Alisa, my new Sophie, brings a sensibility that informs different storytelling on my part. Our director Martha works patiently letting every actor bring their take on their character and that makes this experience with the show completely different.

How have your different acting roles since your Vegas stint influenced your current interpretation of Donna?

I’ve had more opportunities to explore women with different experiences than my own. Playing Diana in Next to Normal helped me to better understand how loss can inform your behaviors and in turn your life choices. I’ve also explored loss through the eyes of Norma Desmond. In this story, Donna has gone through the loss of her greatest love. She fears losing her daughter as well. Donna makes choices regarding truth to protect herself. While some think that the story of MAMMA MIA! is a terrific jukebox musical (and they are correct) it’s also a story of finding one’s identity amidst loss and life.

You just started your national tour at the Buell Theatre in Denver, Colorado. Any audience reactions take you by surprise? So many! Our first ten performances have been invigorating. We are experiencing what I would liken to Rocky Horror. Audiences have been singing, shouting responses, and holding the show with tremendous applause. We have found this new tour to be more “interactive” than ever. I’m so grateful to be a part of this contagious joy.

Have you worked with any of this MAMMA MIA! cast or creatives before? I have not had the pleasure of working with any of my castmates before. Although I’m so lucky to have worked with the entire team of creatives. Their commitment to MAMMA MIA! is admirable as well as their dedication to actor talents.

This national tour of MAMMA MIA! hits over 35 cities. Any particular city you’re anxious to visit?

I’m particularly excited for Milwaukee and Chicago both my “hometowns.”

Any touring tips you’re currently picking up?

Hydrate, pack light and know your local crews by name.

What do you always have on your dressing room table?

Pictures of my boys and my dogs. Grethers. That “Donnathon” is no joke!

Thank you again, Christine! I look forward to experiencing your Donna.

