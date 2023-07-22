Interview: Krysta Rodriguez Comfortably Re-Slips Into Her Gold Slippers in INTO THE WOODS

Krysta Rodriguez reprises her role of Cinderella for the remainder of the Broadway production of Into the Woods at the Ahmanson through July 30, 2023.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Krysta!

Was there a lot of Cinderella to ‘re-learn’ for this touring production? Or was it like stepping into old comfortable gold slippers?

Definitely like gold slippers! I’m so fortunate that the cast has remained largely the same. It felt like a homecoming rather than a scary new kid experience. Also, I’ve always heard this and now I know it to be true: once you learn those Sondheim rhythms, they are always in you!

Has Cinderella’s backstory changed from your childhood memories to the character research you’ve done for your role?

I developed such a fondness for Cinderella when I was playing her on Broadway. This show honors the character in a way that I haven’t seen in any previous incarnation of hers. She starts the show asking to go to a ball and ends by raising a child that’s not hers in an unconventional family with a non-romantic partner! She’s so strong and pliable, and all of her traumatic experiences with her stepfamily become the thing that makes her the most qualified to become a “mother” to all the other motherless children. I feel really honored to get to represent that.

Who in the cast or creatives have you worked with before – both in Into the Woods and other shows?

Well, I worked with all of this cast in the Broadway ITW! But before that, Stephanie and I went to the same high school, but had never actually worked together before this. Sebastian and I were in the infamous Broadway musical Good Vibrations. When I did the show on Broadway, it was full of people I had known for 20 years but had never worked together. And now we’re family.

The last time you were in a touring production was The Boyfriend in 2005. What touring tips did you learn to apply to this show?

Well, this is a bit unconventional because I’m only in the L.A. run, so I get to be a little more stationary. But I love touring and getting to know a new city. I always look for the best brunch places.

What’s in the near future for Krysta Rodriguez?

Vacation! Last summer I had to cut a vacation short because I was cast as Cinderella. This year I had to start a vacation late because she came back around again! I’ll always drop everything for this show and these people. But I am certainly looking forward to the break!

Thank you again, Krysta! I look forward to meeting your Cinderella.

