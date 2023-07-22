Interview: Krysta Rodriguez Comfortably Re-Slips Into Her Gold Slippers in INTO THE WOODS

Krysta Rodriguez reprises her role of Cinderella for the remainder of the Broadway production of Into the Woods at the Ahmanson thru July 30th.

By: Jul. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Krysta Rodriguez Will Return to INTO THE WOODS For Final Weeks of National Tour Photo 1 Krysta Rodriguez Will Return to INTO THE WOODS For Final Weeks of National Tour
Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 2 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 3 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Photos: First Look at CINDERELLA at 5-Star Theatricals Photo 4 Photos: First Look at CINDERELLA at 5-Star Theatricals

Interview: Krysta Rodriguez Comfortably Re-Slips Into Her Gold Slippers in INTO THE WOODS

Interview: Krysta Rodriguez Comfortably Re-Slips Into Her Gold Slippers in INTO THE WOODS

Krysta Rodriguez reprises her role of Cinderella for the remainder of the Broadway production of Into the Woods at the Ahmanson through July 30, 2023.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Krysta!

Was there a lot of Cinderella to ‘re-learn’ for this touring production? Or was it like stepping into old comfortable gold slippers?

Definitely like gold slippers! I’m so fortunate that the cast has remained largely the same. It felt like a homecoming rather than a scary new kid experience. Also, I’ve always heard this and now I know it to be true: once you learn those Sondheim rhythms, they are always in you!

Has Cinderella’s backstory changed from your childhood memories to the character research you’ve done for your role?

Interview: Krysta Rodriguez Comfortably Re-Slips Into Her Gold Slippers in INTO THE WOODS I developed such a fondness for Cinderella when I was playing her on Broadway. This show honors the character in a way that I haven’t seen in any previous incarnation of hers. She starts the show asking to go to a ball and ends by raising a child that’s not hers in an unconventional family with a non-romantic partner! She’s so strong and pliable, and all of her traumatic experiences with her stepfamily become the thing that makes her the most qualified to become a “mother” to all the other motherless children. I feel really honored to get to represent that. 

Who in the cast or creatives have you worked with before – both in Into the Woods and other shows?

Interview: Krysta Rodriguez Comfortably Re-Slips Into Her Gold Slippers in INTO THE WOODS Well, I worked with all of this cast in the Broadway ITW! But before that, Stephanie and I went to the same high school, but had never actually worked together before this. Sebastian and I were in the infamous Broadway musical Good Vibrations. When I did the show on Broadway, it was full of people I had known for 20 years but had never worked together. And now we’re family.

The last time you were in a touring production was The Boyfriend in 2005. What touring tips did you learn to apply to this show?

Interview: Krysta Rodriguez Comfortably Re-Slips Into Her Gold Slippers in INTO THE WOODS Well, this is a bit unconventional because I’m only in the L.A. run, so I get to be a little more stationary. But I love touring and getting to know a new city. I always look for the best brunch places.

What’s in the near future for Krysta Rodriguez?

Vacation! Last summer I had to cut a vacation short because I was cast as Cinderella. This year I had to start a vacation late because she came back around again! I’ll always drop everything for this show and these people. But I am certainly looking forward to the break!

Thank you again, Krysta! I look forward to meeting your Cinderella.

For tickets to the live performances of Into the Woods through July30, 2023; click on the button below:




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Cast Announced For OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD At The Kirk Douglas Theatre Photo
Cast Announced For OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD At The Kirk Douglas Theatre

Named a New York Times Critics Pick, “Our Dear Dead Drug Lord” by playwright Alexis Scheer, directed by Center Theatre Group Associate Artistic Director Lindsay Allbaugh, and produced in association with IAMA Theatre Company, comes to the Kirk Douglas Theatre from August 20 to September 17, 2023 with the press opening on August 27.

2
(mostly)musicals GAME ON Levels Up With New Additions to its Roster Photo
(mostly)musicals GAME ON Levels Up With New Additions to its Roster

Let the games begin! On July 25th, (mostly)musicals returns to Upstairs at the Federal with music director Gregory Nabours for a show that's not just PLAYing around! From video games to mind games, games of chance, skill, and the heart are all part of our 47th edition.

3
Cast Revealed For Final Week of The Blank Theatres 31st Annual Young Playwrights Festival Photo
Cast Revealed For Final Week of The Blank Theatre's 31st Annual Young Playwrights Festival

Casting has been announced for the final week of The Blank Theatre’s 31st Annual Young Playwrights Festival.  Learn more here!

4
TRAIN STORIES Comes to The Marsh Berkeley  in September Photo
TRAIN STORIES Comes to The Marsh Berkeley  in September

The Marsh Berkeley presents Wayne Harris’ Train Stories, a chronicle of extreme challenges told by three men – played by Wayne Harris, Kirk Waller, and Tony Cyprien, all East Bay locals – who ply their trade on the railroad during the 1948 post-war pre-civil rights period in America. 

From This Author - Gil Kaan

      Gil Kaan, a former Managing Editor of the now-defunct Genre magazine, has had the privilege of photographing and interviewing some major divas of film, television, and stage in hi... (read more about this author)

Interview: LisaGay Hamilton Cooks Up a Tasty STEW at the Pasadena PlayhouseInterview: LisaGay Hamilton Cooks Up a Tasty STEW at the Pasadena Playhouse
Interview: Playwright Nakisa Aschtiani Returns to SheLA Arts with BISMILLAH, OR IN THE NAME OF GODInterview: Playwright Nakisa Aschtiani Returns to SheLA Arts with BISMILLAH, OR IN THE NAME OF GOD
Interview: Diane Phelan's A Cinderella Story For All Little Asian Girls in INTO THE WOODSInterview: Diane Phelan's A Cinderella Story For All Little Asian Girls in INTO THE WOODS
Interview: In TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL's Carla R. Stewart's Not a Grannie To Mess WithInterview: In TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL's Carla R. Stewart's Not a Grannie To Mess With

Videos

Video: First Look at an All New Trailer For MYSTIC PIZZA at La Mirada Theatre Video Video: First Look at an All New Trailer For MYSTIC PIZZA at La Mirada Theatre
Watch an All New Trailer For BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical at La Mirada Theatre Video
Watch an All New Trailer For BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical at La Mirada Theatre
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Gears Up For Its NYC Run At Broadway In Bryant Park Video
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Gears Up For Its NYC Run At Broadway In Bryant Park
Disney On Broadway Takes The Stage At Broadway In Bryant Park! Video
Disney On Broadway Takes The Stage At Broadway In Bryant Park!
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-8/11)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# (mostly)musicals: GAME ON!
Upstairs at the Federal (7/25-7/25)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
Barnsdall Gallery Theatre (9/01-9/10)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jazz Vocalist Josephine Beavers & Legendary R&B Crooner Howard Hewett debut Songs and Music from the New, Historic Docu Film; The Musicians; Green Book: An Enduring Legacy
Catalina Jazz Club (7/28-7/28)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HEROES of Santa Clarita
The MAIN (7/14-7/23)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Red Suitcase
The Broadwater Theatre Mainstage (8/10-9/03)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Music Center's Summer SoundWaves
The Music Center (7/29-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hungry Ghost
Skylight Theatre (8/19-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Funny Bonz, the 'Humerus' Solution
2nd Story Theatre (8/20-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kill Shelter
Theatre of NOTE (8/10-9/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You