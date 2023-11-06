Interview: Jordan Kai Burnett Slashing Her Way Through Life & SCISSORHANDS - A MUSICAL TRIBUTE

The smash jukebox tribute Scissorhands - A Musical Tribute returns with an all-new, immersive staging opening December 1, 2023, at The Bourbon Room (with previews starting November 24th). This hilarious parody of the 1990 classic film Edward Scissorhands features their unique take on such pop hits as: What Was I Made For, Dream On, Uninvited, Like a Prayer, I'm Every Woman, Shallow, Shake It Out, and Fast Car. Scissorhands’ playwright Bradley Bredeweg directs the vocally gifted cast of: Jordan Kai Burnett, Emma Hunton, Dionne Gipson, Natalie Masini, Ryan O'Connor, Carly Casey and Alex Ellis; with Carson Higgins, alternating with John Krause.

Jordan cut some time out of her busy schedule to answer a few of my queries.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Jordan!

Most of the 2019 cast of Scissorhands will be reprising their respective roles in Scissorhands - A Musical Tribute. This is your third time in the title role.

Was coming back to Scissorhands as familiar as riding a bike?

You know what’s funny about that question – I don’t know how to ride a bike! But I would say stepping back into Scissorhands' shoes -er- hands is absolutely like second skin. There’s something so familiar and instinctive about it. Like, coming home.

Will audiences who’ve seen your Scissorhands productions at Rockwell Table & Stage be seeing the same show?

They will be seeing all the things they loved about the original but elevated and expanded.

Will the very cool effect of ‘snowing’ from the Rockwell versions be included in this holiday production?

I ding dang hope so!

Have you seen the 1990 film Edward Scissorhands with Johnny Depp?

I grew up with this movie. I watched it as a kid and always felt connected to it.

What was your initial reaction to being cast in the male role of Edward Scissorhands?

Well, I think initially you envision Edward Scissorhands as a man because the character was played by Johnny Depp, but (and especially in ours) Scissorhands is a creation from the mind and heart of the inventor. The beauty of them is that they aren’t gendered, they aren’t part of what has been spoken of in the binary, but they are just them. For me, it always felt right.

How long did it take for you to get used to wearing the scissor hands?

I got used to them quickly, but I’m always learning about them… even now.

If you were to submit Edward on a dating site what qualities would you list?

I mean, I always wanted a partner who could cut my hair on a whim…

What character flaws would you definitely omit?

Tons of social anxiety.

What would your three-line dating pitch for Scissorhands be?

I’m a quiet Queer who’s a great listener. Will cut your hair if you want. Loves dogs.

Who in the Scissorhands cast have you worked with the most?

Emma Hunton? Ryan O’Connor? Dionne Gipson?

I’ve known all three of them since the disco days. The most? Probably Dionne since we started working together back at Rockwell in 2012! But I used to sub in for Ryan at Music on Mondays, and Emma and I have been in the same circle of friends for 100 years.

How long was your stint as emcee and host of Channing Tatum’s Magic Mike Live at the Hard Rock & Sahara in Las Vegas?

I spent three and a half years in Vegas!

Can you share any memorable incidents you had during that show?

There was one night when we were doing the big opening number, and a very drunk – albeit delightful lady – decided she wanted to be on stage with us. So, she climbed on stage and started to enact some of the scenes. I’ve never seen anything like it. I couldn’t stop laughing! They definitely had to send security to pull her off the stage.

You’re trained in acting, improv, dance, and voice. What motivated you to learn puppetry?

I always loved puppets, I grew up with the Muppets, and am a huge Jim Henson enthusiast.

In 2011, my boyfriend at the time was tired of watching me stick googly eyes to the extra socks that we found in the dryer and sent me to The Puppet School (with the late Michael Earl), and it grew from there.

Any plans to revive Daisy and Jordan's Sunday Brunch of Shame you started with Daisy Egan in 2015 at L.A.’s Rockwell Table & Stage, and later at New York’s The Laurie Beechman Theatre in 2017?

Yes! We’ve been working on a new version and hope to bring it to New York in 2024! We’d love to film it as a streaming special, if anyone fun is reading this, DM or call me!

What’s in the near future for Jordan Kai Burnett?

I’m really excited to get started with Scissors again and then get back to New York!

Thank you again, Jordan! I look forward to experiencing your Edward again.

For Scissorhands tickets on sale to through December 30, 2023: click on the button below: