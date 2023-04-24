Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Interview: Jodi Long Talks A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC & Much More

The second mainstage production of Pasadena Playhouse’s six-month-long Sondheim celebration A Little Night Music opens April 30th (w/previews beginning April 25th)

Apr. 24, 2023  

Interview: Jodi Long Talks A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC & Much More

The second mainstage production of Pasadena Playhouse's six-month-long Sondheim celebration A Little Night Music opens April 30, 2023 (with previews beginning April 25th). David Lee directs this 50th anniversary production of A Little Night Music with a cast of 19, accompanied by a full-sized orchestra. Jodi Long, who plays Madame Armfeldt, took some time to answer a few of my queries.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Jodi!

What cosmic forces first brought you together with Pasadena Playhouse's A Little Night Music?

I think a little insouciance and maybe my work as Mrs. Basil E in Netflix's Dash and Lily. When I was told Sondheim was involved in the planning of this production before he passed, David Lee was directing and they were using a full UNION orchestra with Steve's original orchestrations, that cinched the deal!

Have you worked with any of this show's cast or creatives before?

No, I have not.

What productions of A Little Night Music have you seen?

I hate to admit it, but I've never seen any live productions, Broadway or otherwise. I felt like I had, because I'd seen so many snippets of people singing songs from the show over the years. Once I read it, I thought, 'Where have I been?!' It intrigued me and daily in rehearsal I find myself falling in love with the many layers of the human condition the script and the music touch upon.

Did you ever imagine that you an Asian American actress would be playing Madame Armfeldt?

Ha, ha, ha! Never in my wildest dreams! I mean when did I get to be THAT OLD, to be playing someone in a wheelchair!? However, it's kinda perfect because now that I've reached the ripe old age of... whatever, I realized this is what I have been working towards my entire life as an actor. All through college, and running around New York City as an actor, I have been pushing, striving to play any character regardless of race, gender or color! In those days they called it non-traditional or color-blind casting. It has just taken THIS long for casting, directors. producers, the WORLD, to catch on to what I've been doing and advocating for years!

Interview: Jodi Long Talks A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC & Much More If you were to submit Madame Armfeldt on a dating website, what qualities of hers would you list?

Elegant, worldly, witty, and fun.

What character flaws would you definitely omit?

Opinionated, uncensored and doesn't suffer fools.

For those few unfamiliar with A Little Night Music, what would your three-line pitch for it be?

A midsummer's sun that never sets is the backdrop to love and lust's pinings and life's other realities set to a sumptuous masterful score by Stephen Sondheim.

A Little Night Music is not your first dance with Sondheim. You played Nam-Jun Vuong in Getting Away With Murder in 1996. What words of wisdom did Stephen Sondheim impart on you?

It was a thrill of a lifetime to work with Steve. The interesting thing was it was a murder mystery without music, but the cast was full of musical theater performers! John Rubenstein, Christine Ebersol, Terrance Mann, Josh Mostel, Frankie Faison and me. We didn't last long on Broadway and in closing Steve wrote me a note which I still have on my wall "May we do better the next time." In the theater there is always a next time!

You come from a theatrical family. Your mother danced at The China Doll night club and with your father had a vaudeville act 'Larry and Trudy Leung,' with your father tap dancing (before he became a professional golfer). You made your Broadway debut at age seven in Nowhere to Go But Up. Was acting what you wanted to pursue growing up?

Always. When other kids drew pictures of themselves as doctors or nurses or lawyers, I would draw myself on stage with my parents. Of course, I was center stage right in the middle of them!

YInterview: Jodi Long Talks A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC & Much More our birth name is Jodi Leung and you changed it to Jodi Long for your professional moniker. Your father's name is Lawrence K. Long but used the stage name of Larry Leung. Did some agent suggest that you change your last name to Americanize it?

Ha, ha, ha! You did your research, but have that a bit backwards. I never changed my name. I was born Jodi Long, not Jodi Leung. My father was born Long but when he came from Australia and became a song and dance man here in America, he changed his professional name to Leung to make it sound 'more Chinese!'

You are the first Asian-American to win in any Emmy acting category when you won in 2021 for Dash & Lily. What do you remember of the moment they announced your name?

Complete shock and yet very emotional. My parents had both passed a few years before and for them not to be able to see the culmination of not only my work, but all their hard work was very bittersweet. The next day when the Television Academy told me I was the first Asian American actor to win in any acting category, it was exhilarating and a bit surreal after all my many years in the business.

The type of roles you tried out for must have been very narrow when you started. When did you notice that audition doors were more open to you, an Asian American actress?

In the theater, with lots of persistence in those early days, I played a lot of wonderful parts. Helena in Midsummer Night's Dream, Billie Dawn in Born Yesterday and Cherie in Bus Stop. In film and TV, I went from newscasters to lawyers, to Korean mothers! The success of Hamilton started the change in the theater, but it has ebbed and flowed ever since. In the last year or so, (Thank God!) there is much more awareness of inclusivity in film, TV and the theater, and many more opportunities available not just for me but for the next generation of performers which makes me so happy!

I did get the chance to see you in your delicious turn as Madam Liang in Flower Drum Song at the Mark Taper in 2001. In an alternate universe, under what circumstances and at what locale would Madame Armfeldt and Madam Liang interact? A bridal gown shop? In line at a specialty grocery store? Afternoon tea on a luxury hotel balcony?

Interview: Jodi Long Talks A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC & Much More It's highly unlikely Madame Liang could entice Madame Armfeldt out of her chateau, after all Madame Liang is a theater agent and the lowest of the lows of that species! However, if Madame Liang dangled the presence of a powerful handsome man to join them at the fanciest hotel for high tea, Madame Armfeldt might venture out just for fun. Although she would never hand over one penny to someone in the (Gasp! Horrors!) theater!

What's in the near future for Jodi Long?

Two upcoming movies: Night Swim with Kerry Condon and Wyatt Russell, and the animated film The Monkey King, with Jimmy O. Yang and Bowen Yang. A film of my one-woman show American Jade: Surfing the DNA at Bucks County Playhouse last June is in post- production. In August, I'll be off to do a new play by Dan Lauria Just Another Day, a two-hander with the two of us at The Public Theater in Great Barrington. Currently, I am also the SAG-AFTRA Los Angeles Local President, so my plate is full. After August, a VACATION!

Thank you again, Jodi! I look forward to meeting your Madame Armfeldt.

For tickets to the live performances of A Little Night Music through May 28, 2023; click on the button below:




SheNYC Arts Sets 2023 SheLA Summer Theater Festival Lineup Of 5 New Plays By Women, Trans, Photo
SheNYC Arts Sets 2023 SheLA Summer Theater Festival Lineup Of 5 New Plays By Women, Trans, & Non-Binary Writers
SheNYC Arts, the country's premier program for showcasing up-and-coming theater writers and composers, has announced their lineup for the 2023 SheLA Summer Theater Festival.
Award Winning Play BREAKUP ADDICT Returns For HFF23 at The Zephyr Theatre Photo
Award Winning Play BREAKUP ADDICT Returns For HFF23 at The Zephyr Theatre
Breakup Addict written and performed by Paige Wilhide, directed and developed with Jessica Lynn Johnson opens at Hollywood Fringe Festival 2023 at The Zephyr Theatre.
Photos: First Look at La Mirada Theatres THE KING AND I Photo
Photos: First Look at La Mirada Theatre's THE KING AND I
LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT is presenting Paul Nakauchi as the “King,” Anastasia Barzee as “Anna,” and Joan Almedilla as “Lady Thiang,” along with a cast of 41, coupled with the recent Broadway revival’s lavish sets and costumes, in a sumptuous new production of the Tony Award-winning musical THE KING AND I. Check out photos here!
Full Circle Players to Present World Premiere Of WOOING THE DRAGON in May Photo
Full Circle Players to Present World Premiere Of WOOING THE DRAGON in May
Full Circle Players will present the world premiere of 'Wooing the Dragon' by Matthew Johnson in Riverside, California.

From This Author - Gil Kaan

      Gil Kaan, a former Managing Editor of the now-defunct Genre magazine, has had the privilege of photographing and interviewing some major divas of film, television, and stage in... (read more about this author)


Interview: Jodi Long Talks A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC & Much MoreInterview: Jodi Long Talks A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC & Much More
April 24, 2023

The second mainstage production of Pasadena Playhouse’s six-month-long Sondheim celebration A Little Night Music opens April 30, 2023 (with previews beginning April 25th). David Lee directs this 50th anniversary production of A Little Night Music with a cast of 19, accompanied by a full-sized orchestra.  Jodi Long, who plays Madame Armfeldt, took some time to answer a few of my queries.
Interview: Director Khanisha Foster On Working Her NEW BRAINInterview: Director Khanisha Foster On Working Her NEW BRAIN
April 17, 2023

Next up for the Celebration Theatre, in association with the Los Angeles LGBT Center, a new look at William Finn and James Lapine’s A New Brain opening May 6, 2023 (with previews beginning April 29th) at the Davidson/Valentini Theatre. With both William Finn and James Lapine’s approval, this production has been cast with gender-expansive casting. Khanisha Foster directs the cast of Yassi Noubahar, Richardson Cisneros-Jones, Gina Torrecilla, Ryan O’Connor, Whitney Avalon, Sadé Ayodele, Mitchell Johnson, Jason Ryan, Gabi Van Horn, and Amanda Kruger as the musical’s protagonist Gordon Schwinn; with choreography by Alli Miller-Fisher and musical direction by Gregory Nabours. Khanisha found some time to answer a few of my queries with Amanda also jumping in to offer their input.
Interview: A Hair-Raising Addison Garner in HAIRSPRAY, Bootcamp & Little HappiesInterview: A Hair-Raising Addison Garner in HAIRSPRAY, Bootcamp & Little Happies
April 14, 2023

The new North American tour of Tony Award-winning Hairspray lands in Southern California, first at Segerstrom in Costa Mesa April 18th though April 30th, and then at the Dolby in Hollywood May 5th through May 21st. This cast, headed by Andrew Levitt (aka Nina West) as Edna Turnblad and Niki Metcalf as Tracy Turnblad, is helmed by Hairspray’s original director Jack O’Brien and original choreographer Jerry Mitchell. Playing the Turnblads’ nemesis Velma Von Tussle is the delicious Addison Garner, whom I got a chance to pose some queries to.
Interview: Director Moritz von Stuelpnagel On Collaborating with Elizabeth McGovern's AVA: THE SECRET CONVERSATIONSInterview: Director Moritz von Stuelpnagel On Collaborating with Elizabeth McGovern's AVA: THE SECRET CONVERSATIONS
April 10, 2023

Next up at the Geffen Playhouse, the U.S. premiere of Ava: The Secret Conversations opening April 13, 2023 (with previews already begun). Elizabeth McGovern stars as Ava Gardner in this new play that she wrote. Moritz von Stuelpnagel directs Elizabeth and her co-stars Aaron Costa Ganis and Ryan W. Garcia. Moritz made some time between rehearsals to answer a few of my queries.
Interview: Juliet Mills - A Lady of the Theatre Plays PRIN at Theatre 40Interview: Juliet Mills - A Lady of the Theatre Plays PRIN at Theatre 40
April 9, 2023

Next up at Theatre 40 will be the stage reading of Andrew Davies’s Prin April 28th and 29th. Jules Aaron directs Juliet Mills (as the titular Prin), Maxwell Caulfield, Ivy Khan, Ann Hearn Tobolowsky, Joe Clabby and David Hunt Stafford. Juliet was most gracious to chat with me on her day off from filming Grey’s Anatomy.
share