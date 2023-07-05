Interview: Diane Phelan's A Cinderella Story For All Little Asian Girls in INTO THE WOODS

The Broadway production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Tony Award winning Into the Woods has just landed at the Ahmanson Theatre through the end of July. Reprising their Broadway Roles will be Montego Glover, Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus and Gavin Creel. New to this Into the Woods company, but not to the role of Cinderella, Diane Phelan plays the first Asian Cinderella in a major production of Into the Woods.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Diane!

How old were you when you were introduced to Cinderella?

Cinderella’s story has been so a part of the mythology I grew up with, I can’t remember when I didn’t know about her. Fun random fact, one of my mom’s nicknames for me through the years has been Cinderella.

With all your backstory research, has your original impression of her changed?

Oh absolutely. For me she started as a character statically waiting for a prince to rescue her or the world to happen to her— which is I think how most people see her. But through this story she has become someone for me who questions her life and has agency in her own way. What hasn’t changed is my appreciation for a character whose heart and kindness show through every circumstance and how I want to emulate that.

Interview: Diane Phelan's A Cinderella Story For All Little Asian Girls in INTO THE WOODS Cinderella is not your first traditionally Caucasian role. At what point of your acting career, did you start to be able to take advantage of color-blind casting?

I have had a tiny handful of opportunities to play roles throughout the years that have typically been cast in the past with caucasian actresses. I don’t feel like I was ever given a serious break until now. Even after all these years I never imagined I’d be given the opportunity to play a role like Cinderella on Broadway. While the business still has a long way to go, I am grateful for this shift and for the work done by previous generations to push open the doors for diversity in casting. 

So now that you’re seen for a whole variety of roles, who would you love to sink your singing chops into?

There is so much out there I want to do. And so much incredible new material being written. In addition to more and more Sondheim, I want to sing anything Jason Robert Brown writes or is going to write. 

Tell us about executive producing an all-Asian company of A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder that raised $25,000 for Stop AAPI Hate.

Interview: Diane Phelan's A Cinderella Story For All Little Asian Girls in INTO THE WOODS As the pandemic evolved and the work with #RIAV and #UA evolved, my cohorts and I wanted to find a way to create art that not only gave the needed positive visibility to the Asian American community, but also raise awareness and funds for Stop AAPI Hate. It was truly an incredible experience that so beautifully married our activism with artistry, and I am still astounded by the community that came together to create the piece. Everyone was so generous with making this happen. And we won a Telly Award! It was a lot of work, and I learned a lot about leadership, risk, as well and thrill of creating a project from the ground up. Cherry on top was playing the dream role of Sibella.

Thank you again, Diane! I look forward to meeting your Cinderella.

For tickets to the live performances of Into the Woods through July 30, 2023; click on the button below:




