Interview: Christine Lakin's Ever Revolving Around CINDY's THE DISCO BALL

Last year’s Garry Marshall Theatre production of Cindy & The Disco Ball returns reincarnated as Cindy & The Disco Ball: The Musical opening October 7, 2023. Both Joseph Leo Bwarie and Christine Lakin reprise their co-directorial roles of this retro retelling of the classic Cinderella story. Christine managed to break away from rehearsal to answer a few of my queries.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Christine!

You have a history with Cindy & The Disco Ball starring as the original Cindy back in 2005 and then again in 2007. Was the show still locked into your brain when you co-directed it last year?

There are always parts of “Cindy” that are locked in my brain even from way back in 2005 — certain ways a joke played out, and there are musical numbers that have stayed with me to this day. It’s evolved so much over the years, however. And certainly, between last year and this year — it’s practically a different show entirely. Back in 2005, we had cardboard sets and tracked music, and now we have rotating turntables and fancy lighting and a live band and new characters… it’s a big production!

How did you and Joseph divvy up your directorial duties?

We really didn’t talk about it beforehand. I have to say, it’s been a very organic and collaborative process. I’d never co-directed before last year’s production, but I think because Joe and I have such a shorthand with each other and have been friends for so long — I have learned his style and preferences, and we sometimes have the same idea at the same time, it’s really wild. There are so many elements that go into directing a musical and having a co-director support the process is ideal, especially with a fairly short rehearsal period. We both know this show really well, and I think we’ve been able to bounce ideas around and use our individual strengths in a seamless way. Plus, we bring each other snacks and that’s really key in taking care of each other!

Who will reprise their 2022 roles in this production?

We have an all new cast this year. We loved our production last year and the fine performers we worked with were wonderful and will always be part of the Cindy family. For this version, Joe and Lori Marshall added two new characters to the book, and he and Rachael Lawrence added songs, and Anna White is re-choreographing numbers... so the show has been through an exciting development process. This year's cast is all new faces in the roles, including Saylor Bell Curda, who plays ‘Cindy' and whom I’ve had the pleasure of directing before in “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.” She’s bringing a fresh, pop vocal to the material and really has the essence of Cindy’s sometimes goofy, always likable character. I’m so thrilled to be directing her again and really excited about this young, very talented cast. Additionally Cloie Wyatt Taylor, who plays 'Soul Sister,' and I have also worked together before, and I’ve always wanted to find another project with her so that’s really been a dream collaborating on this larger than life, cosmic narrator of the Soul Sister.

Will your Gary Marshall audiences who’ve seen the 2022 production see any differences in the 2023 edition?

Oh my gosh yes, as I mentioned, new set, new music, big lights, new costumes, new songs, new cast, fabulous wigs… it’s a whole new scenario! Come back and see for yourself!

What would your three-line pitch for Cindy & The Disco Ball be?

“Cindy & The Disco Ball” is a retro retelling of the classic Cinderella story in which our main character Cindy learns, with the help of her inner guide the Soul Sister, that she’s always been fabulous and capable and able to stand confidently on her own two feet. This is a show about striving to do your own thing and the importance and value of art in society - all while giving a nod to the fabulous and iconic looks and sounds of the 1970s. It’s a show for everyone!

When did you first meet Joseph? For his music video music video M-O-T-H-E-R?

Joe and I first met in 2005 at my audition for “Cindy”! This show has certainly come full circle in my life. From there we were both cast in Garry Marshall’s “Happy Days: The Musical” as Joanie and Chachi and then worked on several Troubadour Theater Company productions as well as a few of Garry’s films. Directing his music video was early on in my directing career and it was such a honor to help bring his vision to life. I was 8 months pregnant at the time, about to become a mother, and I will never forget it!

After the 2005 version of “Cindy,” Garry cast me in an understudy position for his play “Wrong Turn at Lungfish” which was my first time working with him and that led to the “Happy Days” audition, that led to working with Matt Walker and collaborating with Troubadour Theater Company for over a decade. The Garry Marshall Theatre has been in my life for nearly 20 years, and it’s been a creative safe haven for me in many times in my life and my career so I’m just really thankful they keep asking me to come back frankly. When Joe revamped “Cindy” in 2022, he asked me to co-direct with him and of course I was honored to do so then as I am again this year. With the strikes having brought much of Hollywood to a stand still this summer, this was once again a gift in terms of a creative outlet and a home.

Your professional resume lists over 200 television episodes acting, over 20 episodes directing, over ten years of choreographing, numerous writing projects, voiceovers – your list is endless! Which of your talents gives you more gratification?

As far as work goes, I’ve always been a fan of having options! I’ve done lots of different jobs and have had many career paths over the years and ultimately, I think that’s all made me a better director. I have a unique perspective having been in the entertainment business since I was 8, transitioning my career by writing and selling my own content, producing live shows, shorts and pilots, choreographing for stage and television and finally directing, which is what I think I was meant to do all along. I just took the circuitous route to get here! I think all that experience, both above and below the line, built me a wealth of information that you don’t necessarily get in school. For me, all my experiences have been critical to the specificity and understanding of what I bring to every production as a director. I also love actors and I understand them, because I will always be one in my heart and I hope to support them as I would want to be supported and guided.

What did you want to be growing up? Actor? Director? Choreographer? Writer?

I loved acting from the time I was old enough to perform scenes for my family while playing my Annie record. To me, that was natural and fun, but I don’t think I ever truly thought of it as a career choice, even when I was on television regularly. I fell into show business, and it was one of those things when luck and opportunity met, and I was prepared for it. That’s really key, in anything in life but especially in showbiz. I think I've always loved the idea of “putting on the show.” Whether it’s a lowbrow comedy night in a basement theater or a big budget TV show, for me it’s all the same passion. The excitement and the nerves and the preparation and the last minutes elements of pulling it off. I was always more interested in what was happening in the writers room than hanging out in my trailer. And I wanted to know how the cameras worked, when they were going to get so-and-so’s coverage, what went on backstage to make a changeover or a quick change and how I could help. I studied call sheets because they can tell you a lot about how the day is being structured and I was always interested in the timing of things and the team sport mentality of theater or episodic television. So I guess, deep down, I always wanted to be a director but it took me a really long time to come to that conclusion.

Who were your idols in your youth?

Ron Howard - he gave child actors-turned-directors real legitimacy. I loved Tim Burton and Quentin Tarantino movies. I also watched a ton of television in the 80’s and 90’s - all the comedies that still hold up today like “Friends” and “Fraiser,” “Cheers,” “Seinfeld” — I grew up watching all those comedic geniuses of timing and physicality. I saw every musical that came through the Fox Theatre in Atlanta where I grew up so performance and storytelling were always on my mind.

What do you remember of the night in 2009 you won the LA Weekly Award for Female Comedy Performance for Dog Sees God: Confessions of a Teenage Blockhead?

That was such a great night. I honestly did not think I was going to win. I had nothing prepared and I clearly missed the memo on the theme because I was dressed like a 50’s school marm and everyone else looked like sexy Rizzo. That’s beside the point! I loved that show, it was such an important part of my life as I met so many lifelong friends doing it and it was just really, really brilliant and well done. Burt Royal is a genius and Nick DeGruccio is one of the nicest, most generous L.A. theater directors. We were all young and having the time of our lives.

Besides Cindy & The Disco Ball: The Musical, what’s in the future for Christine Lakin?

Oh, gosh! I hope more directing! Maybe even some acting, I can always be lured back to the other side. Joe and I are really intent on getting “Cindy & The Disco Ball” to a wider audience… New York or London sounds like a fun venture with this one and I think we have the right production to get it there.

Thank you again, Christine! I look forward to seeing Cindy again.

For tickets to the live performances of Cindy & The Disco Ball through October 29, 2023; click on the button below: