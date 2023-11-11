Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

Next up for the Center Theatre Group, TheaterWorksUSA's Dog Man: The Musical opening November 21st @ the Kirk Douglas Theatre

Nov. 11, 2023

Next up for the Center Theatre Group, TheaterWorksUSA’s Dog Man: The Musical opening November 21, 2023 at the Kirk Douglas Theatre. Jen Wineman directs and choreographs this adaptation of Dav Pilkey’s worldwide best-selling book series Dog Man: The Musical, with the cast of L.R. Davidson, Chadaé Nichol, Brian Owen, Marcus Phillips, Bryan Daniel Porter, Max Torrez, Joe Balanza, Jasiana Caraballo and Reggie De Leon.

Kevin Del Aguila, who wrote the book and lyrics, found time to answer a few of my queries between pushing objects off his desk and pooping in the sand.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Kevin!

Of course!

How were you initially introduced to Dav Pilkey’s books of his Dog Man series? 

When TheaterWorks commissioned me to adapt the books, I wasn’t aware of them at all. Luckily, my son was in 4th grade at the time and WELL VERSED in the Dog Man canon. I grabbed him and said, “Tell me everything you know about Dog Man!” and basically raided his library to immerse myself in the material. I was shocked to discover just how popular the books were at his school.

Interview: Actor/Writer/Songwriter Kevin Del Aguila Unleashes His DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL What has the gestation period for Dog Man been?

I think we wrote it in about 6 months. Or 3.5 dog years.

Has your book or lyrics changed any since its’ 2019 premiere?

Not really. What’s changed is the popularity of the books. They were big in 2019, but they are HUGE now. Kids obviously had a lot of time to read during the pandemic, and the new books that Dav kept releasing made the fans even more ravenous for Dog Man.

When do your words and lyrics become set in stone? First workshop reading? After dress rehearsal? Post first night curtain?

Oh, I'd love to see my words and lyrics set in stone. How much would that run me?

Interview: Actor/Writer/Songwriter Kevin Del Aguila Unleashes His DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL You’ve written for a number of children’s projects - Do you find there’s different criteria for writing for kids than you do for adults?

Less cursing, mostly. But honestly, I’ve found that kid audiences are very similar to grown-up audiences, just WAY more vocal in their opinions. So I take it seriously, don’t insult their intelligence, try to make it something that I’d like to see. If it’s good, everyone can enjoy it. My proudest moments are when I spy parents and kids sitting in the audience laughing at the exact same joke. That’s the sweet spot.

Are you a dog person?

I think I’m more of a cat person. I love pushing objects off of desks. And I poop in sand.

Interview: Actor/Writer/Songwriter Kevin Del Aguila Unleashes His DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL You wrote the book for Altar Boyz, which I totally enjoyed. Were you an altar boy in your youth?

No. I wasn’t raised religious even though my father was the minister of a church and my mother was the church organist. As a kid, I spent most of my time treating the whole place like a playground. I would roll under the pews until I hit the back of people’s legs and then quickly roll away before they knew what happened.

Not only do you write scripts and lyrics, you also mount the boards of Broadway, recently playing Osgood on Broadway in Some Like It Hot. What did you want to be growing up? Actor? Writer? Songwriter?

In second grade, I wrote, directed, and performed a skit called Stupid Wars (a Star Wars parody). BIG hit at summer camp. And since nobody told me I couldn’t, I just continued to dabble in all of those disciplines as I grew up. Performing seemed to be the most accessible of the three, so I focused more on that in the beginning. But I’ve always enjoyed creating in whatever form I could. I’ve been so fortunate to be able to make a living doing it all.

Interview: Actor/Writer/Songwriter Kevin Del Aguila Unleashes His DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL What gives you greater gratification – typing ‘The End’ on your script?  Making final copies of your completed music sheets? Or taking a well-earned curtain with your fellow actors?

While they’re all gratifying, I have to say that basking in the ovations of a Broadway audience never gets old. It’s so immediate and thrilling.

What is next in the near future for Kevin Del Aguila?

Stupid Wars coming to Broadway in 2024. Mark your calendars!

Thank you again, Kevin! I look forward to meeting your Dog Man.

For tickets to the live performances of Dog Man: The Musical through January 7, 2024; click on the button below:




