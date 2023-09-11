Interview: A Man of Multi-Occupations Craig Hissong Directs AGATHA CHRISTIE'S TOWARDS ZERO

Next up for Theatre 40, Agatha Christies’ Toward Zero opens September 21, 2023. Craig Hissong directs this classic whodunnit with the cast of includes John Combs, Katyana Rocker Cook, Christopher Franciosa, Hisato Matsuyama, Michael Mullen, Kristin Towers Rowles, Jeremy Schaye, Michele Schultz, Holly Sidell and David Hunt Stafford. A master of many theatrical positions, Craig carved out some time to give me some clues to the behind the scenes of Towards Zero.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Craig!

You’re quite welcome.

When did you become an Agatha Christie fan?

I’m relatively new to her written work. Before this project I had only seen some of the movies based on her novels, my favorite being Kenneth Branagh’s Murder on the Orient Express. Agatha was an author that my Nana loved, and I always heard the name growing up but Towards Zero is actually the first novel of hers I’ve read. So about two months ago is when my admiration began.

What elements of Agatha Christie’s work interest you the most?

Good story transcends everything and she is masterful at crafting intricate plots with details that matter and actually check out in hindsight. The discipline it takes to tie the threads together into a solid narrative demands the respect she’s rightfully earned. And she’s just a darn engaging storyteller.

What would your three-line pitch for Towards Zero be?

A successful British man invites his ex-wife to join him and his new wife at the seaside home of his childhood guardian in an attempt to craft a new friendship between the three of them. Other guests and romantic competition arrive. Tensions rise, murder ensues.

Have you ever worked with any of the Towards Zero cast or creatives before?

Yes, I previously stage managed two Theatre 40 shows last fall so I knew my producer David Stafford (Battle). I met Hisato Masuyama (Leach) in Saudi Arabia of all places in 2019 when we both worked behind the scenes for a touring production of Peter Pan. We are both huge cinephiles and immediately became friends as a result.

Of the various Los Angeles stages you have stage managed, technical directed and done the lighting design for, what serendipity finally brought you to work with Theatre 40?

Availability and convenience. I had some downtime from my other jobs and was looking for something to fill in the gaps in my schedule. A fellow theater tech posted that Theatre 40 could use a hand. So I applied and was hired and ended up Stage Managing both A Clean Brush and Basement Folly. I worked 28 of the combined 35 shows. My September -October 2022 schedule was inordinately busy as a result.

When you audition actors, what do you look for besides the obvious acting ability?

Do they listen to direction? Am I engaged as an audience member? Do I sense a personality I would want to work with? Also are they available? The best actor could audition for me, but if they aren’t available, there’s not much I can do.

What’s your main pet peeve that actors have done in an audition for you?

Read the material without making choices. I can always redirect emotion, but if they’re flat and plain in their reading to begin with, it’s hard to squeeze good juice from a dry lemon.

What audition advice would you give to budding newbies?

You’re never just auditioning for “the part.” You’re showing the folks in the room what you do and who you are. If I want to work with you, I will find a way to either reinterpret a character or place you somewhere else, even in another production. Good work ethic, basic competency, and a positive attitude can nab you more jobs than you’d think. Sometimes the bar is just low enough that you doing what you consider your minimum effort is someone else’s maximum.

Amongst the many hats you wear, including a background in journalism and a degree in screenwriting. Which occupation of yours gives you the most gratification?

Anytime I can exercise creative muscles and have at least a fraction of authority is what I like best. I’ve been in too many situations when I had my ideas dismissed because of my perceived “lower” job title, so being in a position where I’m not pushed aside, and I know my opinions and thoughts will at least be heard is gratifying. I do enjoy writing and definitely need to hunker down and hammer out some fresh work soon. I also immensely enjoyed the creative challenges I faced producing the workshop production of the Nikola Tesla musical project I co-wrote and was the lead lyricist for.

What was the craziest incident that you had to deal with as a production assistant on the many reality competition and award shows that you worked on?

Ha! There are definitely some I can’t repeat. Crazy is a relative term, I’ve had everything from attending ridiculously expensive Halloween parties, to watching the entire crew of E! Live Events gasp when Sacha Baron Cohen spilled a urn full of pancake batter on Ryan Seacrest, to the panic of starting the Grammy coverage from scratch when Whitney Houston died the night before, to randomly having an elevator full of stormtroopers open in front of me, to filling every square inch of my car chock full of souvenir pillows that had to be delivered to set. But my favorite was standing around a pool with well over a hundred crew members grinning widely while Kermit the Frog sang Rainbow Connection. That’s just off the top of my head.

What’s in the near future for Craig Hissong after Towards Zero?

We’re currently in the final mixing stage for a professional concept album based on the Nikola Tesla musical I mentioned. Hopefully that’ll be released soon to help push it for future staging. I’ve been planning on writing a short film with an eye to direct, as well. We’re gearing up at YADA (my workplace) for Matilda jr. this fall. I also I have a western script I co-wrote that has been optioned and may finally get financing soon. I’d also love to direct again soon.

Thank you again, Craig! I look forward to solving your Agatha Christie mystery.

You’re welcome. Happy to do it. I just hope you don’t solve it too soon before the final reveal.

