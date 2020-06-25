International Theatre City Offers Virtual Summer Youth Conservatory

International City Theatre is moving ahead with an online, virtual version of its highly acclaimed annual Summer Youth Conservatory, offering two two-week sessions of Acting, Playwriting and Storytelling for Kids this July.



Using the Zoom platform, children ages 6-16 will meet with teacher Alecs Vildosola from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., Monday through Friday, during each of the two sessions: July 6-17 and/or July 20-31.



International City Theatre is making a limited number of scholarships available for those who need assistance.



"It's even more important to keep children involved and provide access during this difficult time," says ICT producing artistic director Caryn Desai.



"Although the two sessions will be similarly structured, the content will be different," she explains. "Children can sign up for either one or two sessions; those who decide to take both will have a chance, in the second session, to further develop what they learn in session 1. Although our focus is on acting, playwriting and storytelling, they will also learn to think creatively, use their imaginations, and work as a team - skills they will need regardless of the field they pursue in life."



Vildosola has an extensive background teaching children, both in class and virtually, and is skilled at keeping them engaged with creative and exciting acting challenges. His own acting career began at age three, doing commercials while also appearing in a children's variety show, Via Alegre. He is a founding member of the Cerritos College Generic Improvisational Peep Show, which boasts alumni including Steve Carell, and is a member of the Orange County Crazies. He is fluent in English, Spanish and American Sign Language.



Recognized by Long Beach as the City's resident professional theater company, International City Theatre is the recipient of over 400 awards, including the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle's prestigious Margaret Harford Award for "Sustained Excellence" and the LADCC's 2016 Polly Warfield Award for an "Excellent Season." In addition to its professional theater productions, ICT offers six community and educational outreach programs each year. The company's commitment to the community also includes ongoing collaborations with Long Beach's African American community and other groups and organizations. Former Los Angeles County Supervisor Don Knabe called ICT "a cultural treasure."



The cost of each session is $200.00, or $375.00 for both. A limited number of scholarships are available for those who need assistance. Register online at ictlongbeach.org/syc.

