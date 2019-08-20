International City Theatre Announces 35th Anniversary Season

International City Theatre celebrates its 35th Anniversary in 2020 with a five-play season of song, laughter, drama and more laughter.



"We're enormously proud that ICT has been bringing top-notch, professional theater to Long Beach audiences for three-and-a-half decades, and of the role we continue to play in the revitalization of the downtown area," says artistic director caryn desai [sic]. "It's never easy, but it's important. The five plays we've chosen to celebrate this important milestone continue our vision: to entertain, inspire and educate."



The season opens in February with The Andrews Brothers, a madcap musical salute to the swinging '40s created by Roger Bean (The Marvelous Wondrettes, Life Could Be A Dream). A USO show is threatened with cancellation when a certain famous trio of singing sisters fails to show, and it's up to three earnest and determined stagehands to go on with the show. Mistaken identities, zany adventures, a bit of cross-dressing and the music of an entire generation highlight this valentine to the heroes of World War II. Featuring over 25 songs made famous by the Andrews Sisters, including "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy," "Slow Boat to China," "Don't Sit Under the Apple Tree" and "Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate the Positive." (Feb. 21 through March 8; previews begin Feb. 19.)



Next up, in May, is the California premiere of Daisy, a compelling historical drama by Sean Devine exploring the moment in TV history that the political attack ad was born. During the 1964 U.S. presidential campaign, as turmoil raged over Civil Rights and the Vietnam War, a group of Madison Avenue ad men working for Lyndon B. Johnson unleashed the most powerful political commercial ever conceived: the "Daisy" ad. (May 1 through May 17; previews begin April 29.)



ICT can't reveal the title of the play set to open in June just yet - but get ready for a tender and uproarious new comedy by an acclaimed playwright about love, marriage - and spanikopita! (June 12 through June 28; previews begin June 10.)



August brings a hard-hitting drama about family conflict and clashing cultures. In Closely Related Keys by award-winning playwright Wendy Graf, an African-American attorney with a career on the rise is shocked to discover she has an Iraqi half-sister. Julia Dolan's carefully constructed life begins to crumble when Neyla, a devout Muslim, arrives in the U.S. with plans to audition for Juilliard. But is there more to her story? (Aug. 28 through Sept. 13; previews begin Aug. 26.)



The season will go out on a high note (pun intended) with Ken Ludwig's two-time Tony-nominated screwball comedy Lend Me A Tenor. When world-famous tenor Tito Morelli arrives for a fundraiser at the Cleveland Grand Opera Company, a chain-reaction of mistaken identity and mixed signals spirals out of control, leading to mayhem, high-jinx and hilarity -and leaving audiences giddy and teary-eyed with laughter. (Oct. 23 through Nov. 8; previews begin Oct. 21.)



Recognized by Long Beach as the City's resident professional theater company, International City Theatre is the recipient of over 400 awards, including the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle's prestigious Margaret Harford Award for "Sustained Excellence" and the LADCC's 2016 Polly Warfield Award for an "Excellent Season." In addition to its professional theater productions, ICT offers six community and educational outreach programs each year. The company's commitment to the community also includes ongoing collaborations with Long Beach's African American community and other groups and organizations. Former Los Angeles County Supervisor Don Knabe called ICT "a cultural treasure."



All performances take place Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. For more information about ICT's 2020 35th Anniversary Season and to purchase subscriptions or single tickets, call (562) 436-4610 or visit www.internationalcitytheatre.org





