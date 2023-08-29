Inland Valley Repertory Theatre Unveils Cast of THE ADDAMS FAMILY at the Lewis Family Playhouse

Dates: October 20-22, 27-29 | Location: Lewis Family Playhouse.

By: Aug. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Exclusive: First Look At OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD At Center Theatre Group Photo 2 Exclusive: First Look At OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD At Center Theatre Group
LA CAGE Returns With Cheyenne Jackson and Ada Vox in October Photo 3 LA CAGE Returns With Cheyenne Jackson and Ada Vox in October
Shia LaBeouf To Make Stage Debut In David Mamet World Premiere HENRY JOHNSON Photo 4 Shia LaBeouf To Make Stage Debut In David Mamet World Premiere HENRY JOHNSON

Inland Valley Repertory Theatre Unveils Cast of THE ADDAMS FAMILY at the Lewis Family Playhouse

The award-winning Inland Valley Repertory Theatre will bring this weird and wonderful Addams family to devilishly delightful life in "The Addams Family." This magnificently macabre musical comedy is a visually satisfying, rib-tickling, lunatic musical that will entertain you to death! With an enchantingly evil score, ghoulish effects and garish costumes, "The Addams Family" is sure to be fun for all ages.

The cast includes Benjamin "Benny" Perez as Gomez, Sandra Ochoa Rice as Morticia, Monika Peña as Wednesday, Sebastian Balderrama and Cameron Kaeni as Pugsley as well as Frank Minano as Uncle Fester, Mark MacKenzie as Lurch, and Ann Thomas as Grandmama. Also joining the cast are Patrick McMahon as Mal Beinecke, Marinda Convis as Alice Beinecke and Hayden Magnum as Lucas Beinecke. Ancestors are Tylor Scott Jenkins, Allison Sano, Marcel Almirantearena, Kaitlyn Boyd, Cassidy Love, Adam Granados, and Nathanial Vogel. Teen Ancestors are Abby Lane, Ryder Thompson and Clare Donaldson.

"From the comic strips to the popular black and white tv series to the big screen movie to the musical to the popular Netflix series, 'The Addams Family' touches generations and reminds us to accept every individual with understanding and love," said Director Frank Minano. "This musical adaptation combines comedy, vaudeville song and dance with a story that touches the heart for every family member!" he said.

The Creepy Kooky Details:

"The Addams Family", a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, features an original story and it's every father's nightmare. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family―a man her parents have never met. And if that wasn't upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before-keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his parents.

Tickets and Dates:

Dates for "The Addams Family" are October 20 and 27 at 7:30 p.m. and October 21,22, 28 and 29 at 2pm and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $40-$65 and can be purchased online at Click Here. The Lewis Family Playhouse is located at 12505 Cultural Center Drive in Rancho Cucamonga.

About Inland Valley Repertory Theatre

Inland Valley Repertory Theatre, popularly known as IVRT, culturally enriches the community by producing high-quality productions of classic and contemporary plays and musicals and by fostering the talents of artists of all ages. A critically acclaimed regional theatre company, garnering widespread honors for its theatrical works, IVRT made its home at the Candlelight Pavilion in Claremont from 2008 until 2022. IVRT was founded as a nonprofit corporation in Rancho Cucamonga in 1990 by Frank and Donna Marie Minano, is governed by an 11-member board of trustees, and receives funding from the California Arts Council, the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, the Rancho Cucamonga Community Foundation, and the city of Claremont, as well as from corporate and individual donors. IVRT entertains, educates, and employs people in our community through great theatre art. More information may be found on IVRT's website at www.ivrt.org or by calling 1-909-859-4878.




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
HADESTOWN to Return to Los Angeles for a Limited Engagement in October Photo
HADESTOWN to Return to Los Angeles for a Limited Engagement in October

Discover the dates and locations for the highly anticipated limited engagement of Hadestown in Los Angeles this October. Don't miss your chance to witness the magic of this renowned musical.

2
Broadwest Announces 2023-24 Season Photo
Broadwest Announces 2023-24 Season

Broadwest Entertainment, a new production collective based in Los Angeles, has announced its inaugural 2023-24 season of programming featuring Garrett Clayton, Evan Rachel Wood, Jennifer Stone, and Richard White

3
BroadStages Blacbox Series Returns With Mando Dorame with Carl Sonny Leyland and the Boogi Photo
BroadStage's Blacbox Series Returns With Mando Dorame with Carl Sonny Leyland and the Boogie Woogie Boys

BroadStage’s blackbox series returns for the 2023/2024 season. The first of the season is Mando Dorame with Carl Sonny Leyland and the Boogie Woogie Boys. They will perform on The Plaza on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 8:00pm.  Curated by The Reverend Shawn Amos, this BroadStage signature series of blues rhythms lights up the night and includes dancing and drinks on The Plaza.

4
The Verdi Chorus Reveals 40th Anniversary Season Photo
The Verdi Chorus Reveals 40th Anniversary Season

The Verdi Chorus has announced a yearlong slate of events in celebration of their 40th Anniversary season, which kicks off this October. Led continually since 1983 by Founding Artistic Director Anne Marie Ketchum, Verdi Chorus is the only choral group in Southern California that focuses primarily on the dramatic and diverse music for opera chorus. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

VIDEO: Go Inside the Rehearsal Room of EVERY BRILLIANT THING at The Geffen Playhouse Video VIDEO: Go Inside the Rehearsal Room of EVERY BRILLIANT THING at The Geffen Playhouse
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Video
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award Video
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award
Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer Video
Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-9/16)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
Barnsdall Gallery Theatre (9/01-9/10)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Red Suitcase
The Broadwater Theatre Mainstage (8/10-9/03)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brisk Festival L.A. III
Morgan-Wixson Theater (8/05-9/03)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Enchanted Faery Hunt Adventure
Crestwood Hills Park (9/10-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Freud On Cocaine
Whitefire Theatre (9/08-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Christopher Cross
Saban Theatre (10/26-10/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Allan Harris - A Nat King Cole Christmas
Carpenter Performing Arts Center (12/13-12/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Daniel Villarreal
Wallis Anneberg Center for the Performing Arts (10/28-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kill Shelter
Theatre of NOTE (8/10-9/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You