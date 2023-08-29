Inland Valley Repertory Theatre Unveils Cast of THE ADDAMS FAMILY at the Lewis Family Playhouse

The award-winning Inland Valley Repertory Theatre will bring this weird and wonderful Addams family to devilishly delightful life in "The Addams Family." This magnificently macabre musical comedy is a visually satisfying, rib-tickling, lunatic musical that will entertain you to death! With an enchantingly evil score, ghoulish effects and garish costumes, "The Addams Family" is sure to be fun for all ages.

The cast includes Benjamin "Benny" Perez as Gomez, Sandra Ochoa Rice as Morticia, Monika Peña as Wednesday, Sebastian Balderrama and Cameron Kaeni as Pugsley as well as Frank Minano as Uncle Fester, Mark MacKenzie as Lurch, and Ann Thomas as Grandmama. Also joining the cast are Patrick McMahon as Mal Beinecke, Marinda Convis as Alice Beinecke and Hayden Magnum as Lucas Beinecke. Ancestors are Tylor Scott Jenkins, Allison Sano, Marcel Almirantearena, Kaitlyn Boyd, Cassidy Love, Adam Granados, and Nathanial Vogel. Teen Ancestors are Abby Lane, Ryder Thompson and Clare Donaldson.

"From the comic strips to the popular black and white tv series to the big screen movie to the musical to the popular Netflix series, 'The Addams Family' touches generations and reminds us to accept every individual with understanding and love," said Director Frank Minano. "This musical adaptation combines comedy, vaudeville song and dance with a story that touches the heart for every family member!" he said.

The Creepy Kooky Details:

"The Addams Family", a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, features an original story and it's every father's nightmare. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family―a man her parents have never met. And if that wasn't upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before-keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his parents.

Tickets and Dates:

Dates for "The Addams Family" are October 20 and 27 at 7:30 p.m. and October 21,22, 28 and 29 at 2pm and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $40-$65 and can be purchased online at Click Here. The Lewis Family Playhouse is located at 12505 Cultural Center Drive in Rancho Cucamonga.

About Inland Valley Repertory Theatre

Inland Valley Repertory Theatre, popularly known as IVRT, culturally enriches the community by producing high-quality productions of classic and contemporary plays and musicals and by fostering the talents of artists of all ages. A critically acclaimed regional theatre company, garnering widespread honors for its theatrical works, IVRT made its home at the Candlelight Pavilion in Claremont from 2008 until 2022. IVRT was founded as a nonprofit corporation in Rancho Cucamonga in 1990 by Frank and Donna Marie Minano, is governed by an 11-member board of trustees, and receives funding from the California Arts Council, the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, the Rancho Cucamonga Community Foundation, and the city of Claremont, as well as from corporate and individual donors. IVRT entertains, educates, and employs people in our community through great theatre art. More information may be found on IVRT's website at www.ivrt.org or by calling 1-909-859-4878.