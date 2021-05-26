Inland Valley Repertory Theatre Announces Patrick Brien As Director Of Livestreaming DINNER WITH FRIENDS

Inland Valley Repertory Theatre has announced Patrick Brien as Director of its livestreaming Pulitzer Prize winning drama by Donald Margulies, "Dinner with Friends."

"The communication that seems to flow so easily between Margulies' characters may mask something else that people struggle witha??the inability to communicate," said Brien. "One thing is for certain. There is a universality about the work of Margulies. Never has that been more apparent than in this play."

About the play: Gabe and Karen, a happily married couple, find out the married friends they introduced years before are headed toward a divorce. Time flashes back 12 years prior to when the couple first met and throughout the play, both couples are seen at different times during their friendship and marriages. At first, Gabe and Karen feel they must choose sides and then begin to question their own marriage and relationship with their friends.

Performance Date and Time: Performance dates are June 15 and 16 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $27 and can be purchased by phone Monday through Thursday from 10am until 1pm at (909) 859-4878, or online 24/7 at https://ivrt.booktix.com.