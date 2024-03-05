Independent Opera Company Presents LUCIA DI LAMMERMOOR

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Independent Opera Company will present Lucia di Lammermoor, tragic opera by Gaetano Donizetti. Set in Scotland, Lucia di Lammermoor tells the emotional tale of Lucia, a woman who is constantly manipulated by the men in her life.

Based on a novel by Sir Walter Scott and set to music by Italian bell canto composer Gaetano Donizetti this opera has always been one of the favorites by opera lovers. Independent Opera Company gathered a stellar cast for this production, which will be fully staged with beautiful costumes and piano accompaniment.

Created in Spring of 2012, Independent Opera Company is committed to presenting the highest quality performances at affordable prices. The IOC wishes to make opera accessible for the widest possible audience.

For that reason, we explore a wide range of operas from different styles, periods, and cultures to find subjects and stories everyone can relate to. Young and seasoned singers work together in harmony to give audiences a chance to experience the magical and transforming power of opera!

Tickets and More Information

Friday March 8, 2024 and Saturday March 9, 2024.Both performances at 7:30PM at River of the Valley (22103 Vanowen Street Canoga Park, CA 91303). General Admission $30.