Inclusion Media Group and Southern California Theatres Announce the 2020 RAISE YOUR VOICE Playwright Competition
Musical Theatre West, along with six other Southern California Theatres, has joined forces with Inclusion Media Group, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to creating, supporting and amplifying works supporting diversity and inclusion across all media, to form the 2020 "Raise Your Voice" Playwright Competition.
The participating theatres, which are 3-D Theatricals, 5-Star Theatricals, High Street Arts Center, McCoy Rigby Entertainment, Musical Theatre West, San Diego Musical Theatre and Skylight Theatre Company, will each choose a winning play or musical by diverse playwrights to receive a cash award and a reading that will utilize a diverse production team. The participating theatres will also consider the winning works for benefit performances or placement in a future season.
The works, which may tell a story that depicts an aspect of the range of experiences of and/or issues facing BIPOC and LGBTQ+ people and that feature characters of color, need to be submitted for consideration by August 7, 2020 at the following: https://filmfreeway.com/RaiseYourVoice-PlaywrightCompetition.
Winners will be notified by September 25, 2020. Between September 25-October 2, each theatre will contact the winners regarding scheduling for the reading of their work.