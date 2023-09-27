Immersive Art Collective to Present MEDEA UNLEASHED - A Modern Take on Euripides' Classic Play

Catch the Show at the Immersive Arts Center in Downtown Los Angeles.

By: Sep. 27, 2023

The Immersive Art Collective will present its inaugural theater production, "Medea Unleashed," at its home venue, the Immersive Arts Center in Downtown Los Angeles, with an interactive pre-show experience in the adjoining Count's Den. This modern reimagining of Euripides' classic play, "Medea," is written by Elif Savas, and directed by Ian Heath and Savas. The play will run for ten performances across multiple dates throughout October and November of this year.

While IAC has hosted countless live performances, "Medea Unleashed" will be its first traditional theater production, though with experimental elements. This contemporary take on the frequently visited play not only introduces a darkly comedic spin, but also adds a "meta" edge by reviving the source material as a play within a play as its characters interact with their creator, Euripides.

In keeping with IAC's immersive tradition, "Medea Unleashed" will allow guests to interact with members of the cast in full character in an exclusive pre-show experience available only to VIP ticket holders.

For playwright Elif Savas, she was fascinated by the challenge of making a deeply flawed character empathetic in a modern context. "Here is the problem I have set up for myself," Savas says. "Can I invite the contemporary audience to relate to the ultimate sinner, Medea, all while making them laugh? Can I take the power away from Euripides? This play is the study of that problem."

Director Ian Heath was primarily motivated by spotlighting the elements of the original play that are often ignored in its various incarnations. "It's an exciting challenge to not only play with the comedy of a famously tragic tale," Heath says. "But to explore the power and cunning of a character who has, in many ways, been portrayed as lacking personal agency."

The cast features Melanie Neilan as "Medea"; Arno Horn as "Jason"; Heath as "Creon" / "Euripides"; Jonica Patella as "Sorcerer"; and Kai Yamamoto, Constance Jiang, and Courtney Brechemin as members of the "Sorceresses ensemble."

Show Dates

  • Oct 15 - 2pm & 4pm

  • Nov 4 - 7pm & 9pm

  • Nov 5 - 2pm & 4pm

  • Nov 11 - 7pm & 9pm

  • Nov 12 - 2pm & 4pm

About the Immersive Art Collective

The Immersive Arts Collective (IAC) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, founded and led by a team with professional backgrounds that span the arts, entrepreneurship, and social work/advocacy. Their aim is to foster imagination, learning and artistic nourishment to creative minds of all backgrounds. Through collaboration with devoted artists, they produce their own unique performances, events, and workshops with an emphasis on outreach and accessibility to underserved communities. For more information on IAC, visit Click Here.

Tickets for "Medea Unleashed" are now on sale and can be purchased here.



