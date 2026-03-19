IRONBOUND To Play Limited Los Angeles Run

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Loveborg Productions and Vs. Studio will present a limited Los Angeles engagement of IRONBOUND by Martyna Majok, directed by Kimberly Alexander. The production will open May 1 and run through May 18, 2026 at The Madnani Theatre in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles engagement will reunite husband-and-wife duo Chad Coe and Marisa Van Den Borre, who first met while performing opposite each other in the world premiere of Resolving Hedda, an LA Times Critic’s Pick and Ovation-nominated production. That collaboration also marked the beginning of their ongoing artistic relationship with director Kimberly Alexander, who appeared alongside them in that production.

Coe and Van Den Borre will star as Tommy and Darja, anchoring Majok’s play in a shared performance history. Van Den Borre, a four-time Emmy-winning producer for Judge Judy, brings her experience as both a performer and producer to the project, while Coe’s recent work includes appearances on Abbott Elementary and an upcoming role in Netflix’s Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story. The production was initiated by co-producer Johnny Clark of Vs. Studio, who asked the collaborators what project they would most want to return to—prompting an immediate choice of IRONBOUND.

Set over the course of 20 years in a single New Jersey bus stop, the play follows Darja, a Polish immigrant navigating a series of relationships shaped by economic instability and the search for security. As she negotiates with partners who offer either love or stability—but rarely both—Darja attempts to build a life that extends beyond survival. Each interaction becomes a negotiation, reflecting the realities of a life defined by limited options while still driven by the possibility of something more.

Alexander, making her directorial debut, has cited personal connections to both the cultural background and geographic setting of the play as an entry point into the material. The production will explore themes of migration, resilience, and the cost of survival through Majok’s text.