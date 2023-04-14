Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

INTERMEZZO: CHAMBER MUSIC AT THE FOUNTAIN to Continue With Schubert, Bax And Dvorak

In the second performance of the series, Kupka and Speltz will be joined by guest artists Ana Landauer and Roger Wilkie.

Apr. 14, 2023  

The Fountain Theatre will continue its "Intermezzo: Chamber Music at the Fountain" bi-monthly series, curated by vioIinist/violist Connie Kupka, formerly with the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, and cellist David Speltz, previously a member of the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra under Sir Neville Marriner and principal cellist of the California Chamber Orchestra under Henri Temianka, who has worked with such Hollywood luminaries as John Williams and Barbra Streisand.

In the second performance of the series, Kupka and Speltz will be joined by guest artists Ana Landauer (principal 2nd violin of the L.A. Opera Orchestra) and Roger Wilkie (concertmaster of the Long Beach Symphony Orchestra and the Los Angeles Master Chorale Orchestra), both on violin, and Leslie Reed (principal oboe of the L.A. Opera and Los Angeles Master Chorale orchestras) on oboe, for an evening of Franz Schubert, Arnold Bax and Anton Dvorak:

1. Quartet in C minor ("Quartett-Satz")................................................................... F. Schubert
Allegro Assai (one movement)

2. Quintet for oboe and strings................................................................................ Arnold B
Tempo molto moderato
Lento espressivo
Allegro giocoso

3. String Quartet in F major, op. 96 , " American" Quartet ....................................... A. Dvorak
Allegro mon non troppo
Lento
Molto vivace
Vivace ma non troppo

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHEN:
Thursday, May 11* at 8 p.m.
(*Date change - replaces performance originally scheduled for May 18)

UPCOMING DATE:
Thursday, July 20 at 8 p.m.

WHERE:
The Fountain Theatre
5060 Fountain Ave.
Los Angeles CA 90029
(Fountain at Normandie)

PARKING:
Secure, on-site parking: $5

ADMISSION:
$30

HOW:
(323) 663-1525 or Click Here




