Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
IAMA Theatre Company's Virtual Premiere of MAKING FRIENDS Has Been Extended
'Making Friends' is now available to view through January 18th.
Don't touch the merchandise! IAMA Theatre Company has extended the virtual premiere of Making Friends, a "gaytastic" comic solo play written and performed by quick-witted and self-confessed rage-aholic Tom Detrinis and filmed live at L.A.'s Pico Playhouse for digital release, through Jan. 18.
DETAILS:
WHO:
• Written and performed by Tom Detrinis
• Directed by Drew Droege
• Filmed live at the Pico Playhouse
• Presented by IAMA Theatre Company
Streaming on demand through Jan 18, 2021 HOW:
www.iamatheatre.com. TICKETS:
$15-$25 OTHER:
Tickets are sold in weekly blocks and include access to a variety of supporting events with special guests.
- Week of Jan. 4-11: Post-performance Roundtable Discussion with artists from IAMA's 2020-21 Virtual Season of Solo Work: Ryan J. Haddad (Hi, Are You Single?, presented in association with Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company), Anna Lamadrid (The Oxy Complex), Sheila Carrasco (Anyone But Me) and Brandon Kyle Goodman (The Latrell Show)
Related Articles