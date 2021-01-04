IAMA Theatre Company's Virtual Premiere of MAKING FRIENDS Has Been Extended

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Don't touch the merchandise! IAMA Theatre Company has extended the virtual premiere of Making Friends, a "gaytastic" comic solo play written and performed by quick-witted and self-confessed rage-aholic Tom Detrinis and filmed live at L.A.'s Pico Playhouse for digital release, through Jan. 18.

DETAILS:

WHO:

• Written and performed by Tom Detrinis

• Directed by Drew Droege

• Filmed live at the Pico Playhouse

• Presented by IAMA Theatre Company

WHEN:Streaming on demand through Jan 18, 2021

HOW:

TICKETS:$15-$25

OTHER:Tickets are sold in weekly blocks and include access to a variety of supporting events with special guests.