IAMA Theatre Company To Preset Reading of Peabody Award-Winning Composer Matthew Puckett's THE EVERGREEN

The IAMA Theatre Company will present a staged reading of Peabody Award-winning composer Matthew Puckett's The Evergreen as part of the 2019 New Works Fest. Directed by IAMA Theatre Artistic Director, Stefanie Black, the reading will take place at the Los Angeles Theater Center (514 S. Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA) on Sunday, November 17 at 8 PM. Tickets are free to the public and available on a first come, first served basis.



"Matthew Puckett has a gift for musical storytelling. His melodies stay with you long after you've heard them," said Stefanie Black. "It is exciting to find a writer/composer who can push the medium forward while staying true to the foundations of what makes a great musical. I am thrilled that IAMA will continue our relationship with Matthew with this latest commission."



"I am honored to be a part of the IAMA Theatre Company's New Works Fest," said The Evergreen creator, Matthew Puckett. "The opportunity to work with Artistic Director Stefanie Black on a fully staged reading of my work and receive valuable feedback from a new audience, is invaluable and I am deeply appreciative."



The IAMA Theatre Company's New Works Fest is an annual series presenting six staged readings over the course of one weekend.



The Evergreen is a new song cycle from Peabody Award-winning songwriter, Matthew Puckett. The twelve songs take place in a beautiful park in urban America; where six characters go to take a break and be close to nature for a little while. It's about the triumph of imagination over trauma; the discovery of hope, love, and self in the midst of social decay and urban upheaval. It's a celebration of the human spirit and our intellectual determination to dream and what happens when you look up and out. This is the park. This is The Evergreen.



Originally from NYC, Matthew Puckett is a Los Angeles based award-winning songwriter and composer. He won a Peabody Award for his songs and score for the seven-part ABC mini-series, "Hopkins," and was the recipient of an ASCAP Film/TV Award for "Skyline," the theme song to the critically acclaimed ABC series "NY Med." Puckett is also the recent recipient of the 2019 Musical Theater commission from IAMA Theater Company in Los Angeles. He has worked with bands and artists such as Rogue Wave, The Mowgli's, Marsha Ambrosius, Jeremy Jordan, Shawn Hook, Kris Allen, Ryan Innes, Jessica Mitchell, Clementine and The Galaxy, Royal Tongues, Glenn Philips, Beginners, Valen, and Garrison Star. His unique film scores include Caught, Best Friends Forever,Dial A Prayer, and Some Boys Don't Leave (winner Tribeca Film Festival). He has written TV scores for "Gravity" (Starz), "Still Single" (Showtime), and "Guidance" (Dreamworks / AwesomenessTV). Other film and television music credits include Southpaw (Weinstein Company), "Eye Candy" (MTV), "NCIS: LA" (CBS), "Being Human" (SyFy), "Hooking Up" (ABC), Held Up starring The Sklar Brothers, Never Again (Focus Features), Make It or Break It (Disney), and "Finding Carter" (MTV). Matthew co-wrote and produced the song "Cold Blood" by Valen featured in the latest version of the videogame The Sims.



IAMA Theatre Company is a Los Angeles-based ensemble of artists committed to invigorating live performance for a streaming generation. Through cutting-edge, cool and hyper-modern stories, IAMA is invested in the immediacy of production and strives to bring audiences out of their personal space and into a shared experience. Since its founding in 2007, the Ovation Award winning company has seen many plays generated at IAMA travel to off-Broadway, Second Stage and the Roundabout Underground, then go on to be performed regionally and internationally. IAMA members have been featured in numerous critically acclaimed TV shows and films as well as in a vast array of theater and live performances all over the country; last fall, IAMA co-artistic director Katie Lowes and her husband, founding IAMA company member Adam Shapiro, made their Broadway debuts in Waitress. In 2017, TV producer and creator Shonda Rhimes announced that she would become IAMA's first-ever "Patron of the Arts" with a generous endowment from the Rhimes Family Foundation.



For more information about IAMA Theatre Company's New Works Fest as well as the 2019-20 season, call 323-380-8843 or go to www.iamatheatre.com





