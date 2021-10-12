I HAVE TOO MANY FEELINGS Begins Run at Santa Monica Playhouse November 2

I Have Too Many Feelings. A new show. A Binge Free Festival selection, written and performed by Bethany Vee and directed and developed by Jessica Lynn Johnson will play Santa Monica Playhouse, beginning Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

This show will be performed in front a live audience at the Santa Monica Playhouse. Covid safety protocols in effect on the day of performance will be observed. A streaming option is available upon request.

Bethany Vee has devoted herself to a career as a professional comedian. Getting where she wants to be has not been without its challenges, however. As the title of the show implies, she experiences a full range of feelings, sometimes too many at once. Especially, there's Shame and Guilt, tied in with growing up lesbian in a home with a divorced mother who is a homophobe (who later evolves). There's young romance, which comes with its very own special angst. And there's adult romance, which is even more difficult to navigate. Some of Bethany's coping mechanisms involve the intake of substances both licit and illicit, which creates other problems.

Bethany is accompanied on her life journey by two special companions: Debbie, her inner voice who is the Demon of self-criticism; and Edgar, Debbie's opposite, the inner voice of rationality and calm. Naturally, they conflict. One fine day, Bethany believes she's found a soul mate. Will her love be reciprocated?

Bethany Vee has a decade of experience as a comedian, in stand-up, improvisation and sketch. For all of the trials and challenges she undergoes in her multi-character, multimedia performance piece I Have Too Many Feelings, the show also contains an abundance of humor. Bethany is a comedian and, most of all, she wants you to laugh.

Bethany Vee spent her early life in Pittsburgh, then graduated from Slippery Rock University. She trained in comedy at Upright Citizens Brigade and The Groundlings, then accumulated credits on stage (Dark North at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Lady Farts at the Hollywood fringe Festival, more), independent films, and television (TMI Hollywood).

Call (310) 394-9779 ext. 1 or e-mail theatre@santamonicaplayhouse.com for reservations.

When making your reservation, state the name of the show, the number of tickets you require, your full name, and your contact number.