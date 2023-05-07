Hudson Theatre to Present BECAUSE IT'S SUNNY IN L.A. in June

The Hudson Theatre will present a world premiere musical BECAUSE IT'S SUNNY IN L.A. (Especially On Skid Row). Written and produced by Thaddeus Nagey, in the hope of creating awareness of the homeless population in Los Angeles. The show is set to open June 3rd at The Hudson Backstage Theatre.

This project was created from years of personal experiences with homelessness and Nagey is determined to truly make a positive difference in the world and create safe places for marginalized people to have a powerful voice in our communities. A landmark musical play that culturally addresses the systemic homelessness humanitarian crisis in not only Los Angeles, but nationwide.

The three-act immersive dark comedy musical, is a play designed to culturally inspire change and the way people think and feel about homelessness. Thousands a year die from issues of homelessness. This play is about the severe nature of homelessness in L.A. Following five homeless characters and their stories living on Skid Row in Los Angeles.

PRODUCTION TEAM

Directed by Karesa McElheny

Written & Produced by Thaddeus Nagey

Composed by Tim Poulin & Thaddeus Nagey

Musical Direction by Garth Herberg

Poster Art and Graphic Design by AwildOun

Sound Design by Tim Poulin

Light & Visual Design by Thaddeus Nagey

Ray Lewis and Ase Ashe Dancers & Drummers from the Heart (Drums and Percussion)

Set & Costume Design by Thaddeus Nagey

CAST

"Abbott" - Alikhan Lochin

"Costella" - Lorinda Hawkins Smith**

"Mother" - Michelle Jasso**

"Vanessa" - Veve Melendrez**

"Carmen" & "Disembodied Voice" - emelle**

"Police Officer," "Darryl" & "Disembodied Voice #2" - Iron Donato

"James" Thaddeus Nagey**

Adam Kreindle - Prerecorded Voiceover for Audiobook

** Member of Actor's Equity Association

A NOTE FROM THE PLAYWRIGHT

I first started writing this playbook in 2018, (not actually knowing I would write a full length play) as a long poem describing the experience of what it was like to process & honor human remains (and the humanity that comes with it) in the Air Force during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. I had just come out of homelessness & hospitalization in 2016 & went through bridge & section 8 housing, leading up to and during graduate theatre school. While attending, I learned that a staggering 53,000 enrolled CSU students were homeless. Subsequently, I got involved as an acting coach, stage manager, & writer, helping skid row artists in downtown L.A. as a volunteer and intern. I became attuned to the issues of homelessness through personal experience, academic studies, & hands on working with artists that were suffering from poverty and homelessness. Without a lot of support, I started writing poetry, scenes and music and submitted them to the Kennedy Center College Theatre Festival in 2019 & was personally invited to the festival, subsequently winning a BEST PLAY award at the Festival. Ultimately, I wrote this play because I wanted people to learn about the issues of homelessness in a compassionate way through theatre, a form of community engagement, where people drop their guards, listen, & open up their hearts & minds.

VENUE / PERFORMANCES / TICKETS

The Hudson Backstage Theatre - 6539 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA. 90038. The show will open June 3 - 24, 2023.

Performances will be Sat. Jun 3 @5PM | Fri. Jun 9 @8:30PM | Sat. Jun 10 @3:30PM |

Sat. Jun 17 @5PM | Sun. Jun 18 @6:30PM | Fri. Jun 23 @8:30PM | Sat. Jun 24 @5:30PM

$35 for V.I.P. Premium Seating with a special program (Front rows, first three rows seating).

$30 General Admission

$25 for Seniors/Students/Veterans with ID at box office, one hour prior to showing.

Special Events Q&A/Talkbacks:

Sat, June 3rd @ 5pm-8pm with talkback & special guest. (Press Night).

Sat, June 17th @5pm with talkback & special guest.

Sun, June 18th @630pm (Father's Day Special Event) with talkback and special guest.

BIO'S CAST

Alikhan Lochin - ("Abbott")

Alikhan Lochin is a classically trained actor from Oakland, CA. He performed as Andre/Yellow/Son in USC's production of Facing Our Truth: Ten Minute Plays on Trayvon, Race and Privilege, was nominated Best Actor in the 2017 Reel East Texas Film Festival, and received his Bachelor's Degree from the School of Dramatic Arts at USC. He's pleased to use his artistry to inspire change in L.A.'s unhoused humanitarian crisis. Contact: Chrystian Dulac (Manager). Chrystiandulac@embraceyourcape.com

Iron Donato - ("Darryl," "Police Officer," & "Disembodied Voice")

He is a Skid Row Artist, Poet, Singer, Photographer, Dancer, Producer & homeless advocate. "For those in poverty that seek positivity, I dedicate my life to help those in need. Together, we mend wings, sing, & restore dignity. Embracing empathy, kindness, humanity, it's my destiny." - Iron Donato

Thaddeus Nagey** - ("James" also Playwright, Co-Composer, Executive Producer, Set Design, Visual and Lighting Design, et al)

Hailing from showbiz since 1984, Thaddeus grew up backstage and is a Union Playwright, Composer, Actor, and Realtor in the Los Angeles Metropolitan area. He experienced over nine years of homelessness throughout his life, starting in childhood. He is also a disabled Jewish U.S. military veteran and holds a few college degrees, most recent, an M.A. in Theatre Arts from California State University, Northridge. He is a member of the Dramatists Guild, SAG-AFTRA, Actors' Equity, ASTR, National Association of Realtors, C.A.R. & SRAR. www.thaddeusnagey.com

emelle** (emelle is all lowercase) - ("Carmen, the Real Estate Developer")

An authority figure with a nurturing "edge", emelle is a blend of Frances McDormand, Toni Collette, and a pinch of Jane Lynch! Trained in the classics and musical theatre, she's also performed the lead role in a horror feature and produced >20 audiobooks for Audible, using a variety of fun accents! Everyone's favorite auntie, she teaches heart-to-heart hugging and often finds toddlers' bare feet irresistible to tickling! You can find her at https://imdb.me/emelle

Veve Melendrez** - ("Vanessa")

Veve Melendrez is making her Los Angeles Theatre debut. Veve, a proud AEA member, had her first introduction to theater playing 'James' in James and the Giant Peach and has appeared since in Sprint for the National Queer Arts Festival, Basilosaurus for SPARC Theatre and countless other roles. You can catch her in music videos such as Leela James The Truth Band - That Woman and Flight of Ulysses - Blackout. Watch her career at vevemelendrez.com.

Lorinda Hawkins Smith ** - ("Costella")

Lorinda Hawkins Smith is the author of the book and solo play series: Justice? Or... Just Me? The series is based on her journey as a domestic violence survivor. She is an actor, advocate, comedian, musician, award-winning playwright and filmmaker. Lorinda earned her MBA while transitioning from houseless to housed. Her work has been published in Cultural Daily, Spectrum 30 and Amazon. Connect with her on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and at: lorindahawkinssmith.com (AEA Member) Contact: Lorinda Hawkins Smith

lorindahawkinssmith@gmail.com

** EQUITY

PRODUCTION TEAM

Karesa McElheny - Director / Casting Director

Karesa has directed over 45 Los Angeles productions. Some favorites include Cyrano de Bergerac (her own adaptation), The Lion in Winter, Amadeus, Assassins, (Knightsbridge Theatre) Pirates of Penzance (Opera Pasadena), Angels in America (NoHo Arts Center) Desdemona, A Play About a Handkerchief and Dancing at Lughnasa (Attic Theatre). She is also an actress and audiobook narrator, and is currently co-writing a play with her husband called We Play Us. SAG AFTRA/AEA member www.karesamcelheny.com Contact: Karesa McElheny. karesa.mcelheny@gmail.com

Garth Herberg - Musical Director, Harmony and Musical Arrangements

Owner of "The Anything Box Studio" in North Hollywood and Co-founder and Head of Music at Spectrum Laboratory, a nonprofit serving neurodiverse artists. Garth has been music directing in Hollywood's theater row off and on since 2012 and is active as a composer and music producer for television, film and many independent artists.

Ray Lewis - African & Skid Row Drums and Percussion

Divine being, Artist, Healer, Motivator, Activist, & Percussionist Entrepreneur. He is a grandfather, survivor of the war of incrimination, imprisonment, disenfranchised indigenous native descendants of the Land Family.

Tim Poulin - Composer & Sound Designer

He holds a master's in music from San Diego State University and is a passionate composer and music teacher based in West Yellowstone, Montana. He enjoys regularly composing orchestral and electronic music while simultaneously avoiding Grizzly Bears and dangerous thermal pools.

AwildOun - Graphics Artist and Poster Art

Is an African American and Scandinavian Heritage Artist based in Polson, Montana. She is a multi-medium artist who enjoys creating murals, poetry, Jewelry, and fabrics. She is an honorable disabled Air Force Veteran and has had extensive art training in the Southwest. She has lived and sold her art across the U.S. and deeply cares about issues of homelessness and housing insecurity as it has affected her, and her family's lives. "This art collaboration was formed from my enlightenment of the need for advocates for the underserved. The poster logo is just the beginning of long overdue misrepresentation of the people living on Skid Row" - AwildOun Contact: AwildOun@gmail.com

Diane Prozeller - Artist

It has been a journey to develop the art style and focus that I now work in. My art has been described as surreal. My paintings often express my observation of the world around me. Elements of my art include words which can be powerful and repetition with slight variations to show connection and separation. I enjoy the process of seeing my art evolve from the direction that I first envisioned it.

Adam Kreindel - Audio Book/Voiceover (Prerecorded)

Adam has been involved in voice-work throughout the years doing character voices in various mediums both live and recorded. He enjoys world travel and culture, nature, music, adventures, and is a consummate foodie. When he grows up, he would like to be very, very old. Is a world traveler and voiceover artist currently living in Vietnam.