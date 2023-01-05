Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Holocaust Museum LA, In Conjunction With USC Polish Music Center, Presents A Concert By The Czarakcziew/Kowal Duo

Pianist Piotr Kowal and cellist Paweł Czarakcziew will weave together jazz and contemporary classical music through the works of Polish composer Joanna Bruzdowicz.

Jan. 05, 2023  

Holocaust Museum LA, In Conjunction With USC Polish Music Center, Presents A Concert By The Czarakcziew/Kowal Duo

Holocaust Museum LA, in conjunction with the USC Polish Music Center, presents the Czarakcziew/Kowal Duo in concert Sunday, Jan. 8, at 4:30 p.m. at the museum.

Pianist Piotr Kowal and cellist Paweł Czarakcziew will weave together jazz and contemporary classical music through the works of Polish composer Joanna Bruzdowicz and American Jewish composer Frederick Katz. Their program will feature several premieres as well as special guests.

Paweł Czarakcziew is a cellist and chamber musician. He graduated with honors from the Cracow Music Academy, is the laureate of many national and international competitions, and is currently at USC with a Fulbright Junior Research Award for 2022-23. Czarakcziew has given concerts in Austria, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Norway, Slovakia, Spain, the United Kingdom and the U.S., in addition to his native Poland.

Pianist Piotr Kowal graduated with distinction from the Academy of Music in Krakow. He has performed at international festivals with various orchestras and in chamber ensembles. Kowal is a laureate and finalist of international piano competitions, including first prize at the Tadeusz Żmudziński (2012); second prize at the International Tel-Hai Master Courses in Israel (2016) and a finalist a both the International Competition Hansa Buelow in Meiningen, Germany (2012); and the International Piano Competition "Performance without Limit" in Łódź, Poland (2013).

Joanna Bruzdowicz (1943-2021) was born in Warsaw and composed opera, symphonic and chamber music, works for children, and music for film and television. She wrote four concerti and numerous chamber pieces. Bruzdowicz had a longstanding creative partnership with legendary film director Agnes Varda and composed music for the soundtracks to her films including "Sans Toit, ni Loi" (known in English as "Vagabond" (1985), which was awarded a Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival; "Jacquot de Nantes" (1991), selected for recognition by the Cannes Festival; and "The Gleaners and I," a documentary and first-person video essay by Varda (2001), the winner of the Best Nonfiction Film Awards from the New York, Los Angeles and Boston film critics associations, the U.S. National Society of Film Critics (and over 40 international film awards).

Fred Katz (1919-2013) was an American cellist and composer who studied under Pablo Casals. He was a music director for Lena Horne, Vic Damone and Frankie Laine, among others, and a cellist and composer for The Chico Hamilton Quintet, one of the premier jazz groups of the 1950s. Katz also recorded several albums as a band leader, arranged for singer Carmen McRae, and wrote the scores for seven Roger Corman films including, "A Bucket of Blood" and "Little Shop of Horrors."

For more information and to register, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2217471®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.holocaustmuseumla.org%2Fevent-details%2Fthe-music-of-fred-katz-and-joanna-bruzdowicz?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.




Gregg T. Daniel to Direct TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992 at the Mark Taper Forum Photo
Gregg T. Daniel to Direct TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992 at the Mark Taper Forum
NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts Graduate and NAACP Best Director winner Gregg T. Daniel will direct the new production of “Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992” by Anna Deavere Smith presented by Center Theatre Group at the Mark Taper Forum from March 8 through April 9, with opening set for March 15, 2023.
Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for GREASE at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts Photo
Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for GREASE at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts
Get a first look at rehearsal footage for Grease at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts! GREASE will begin previews on Friday, January 20 at 8 pm.
California Premiere of RIDE THE CYCLONE to Kick Off Chance Theaters 25th Season Photo
California Premiere of RIDE THE CYCLONE to Kick Off Chance Theater's 25th Season
Chance Theater will present the California Premiere of “Ride the Cyclone.” This musical will preview from January 27 through February 3, and regular performances will begin February 4th and continue through February 26.
Joe Spano & More to Star in THE REALISTIC JONESES at Rubicon Theatre Company Photo
Joe Spano & More to Star in THE REALISTIC JONESES at Rubicon Theatre Company
Rubicon Theatre Company will present the Southern California premiere of THE REALISTIC JONESES, Wednesday, January 25 at 7:00 pm, with a press opening on Saturday, January 28 at 7:00 pm, running through Sunday, February 12.

More Hot Stories For You


Explore Romanticism Art and Culture With Casa Romantica's Latest Connections Theme, Romantic Era ArtsExplore Romanticism Art and Culture With Casa Romantica's Latest Connections Theme, Romantic Era Arts
January 5, 2023

Join Casa Romantica and explore the European arts of the 19th century, their obsession with romantic drama, and the beauty of nature! Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, San Clemente's nonprofit cultural center and arts destination, is celebrating the Romantic Era movement with its seasonal connection theme, Romantic Era Arts.
OTHER DESERT CITIES Opens January 13 At Theatre PalisadesOTHER DESERT CITIES Opens January 13 At Theatre Palisades
January 5, 2023

​​​​​​​Theatre Palisades was founded in 1963, making 2023 their 60th anniversary. They will be opening the anniversary season with 'Other Desert Cities' by Jon Robin Baitz. The play made its Broadway debut in November 2011 and was a finalist for the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
New Theatre Explores The Stories of Those Raised By Holocaust Survivors In REMEMBRANCE OF THINGS PRESENTNew Theatre Explores The Stories of Those Raised By Holocaust Survivors In REMEMBRANCE OF THINGS PRESENT
January 5, 2023

All of us live in the shadow of the Holocaust. It forever shaped the generations that came after it, both within the Jewish world and throughout the whole of humanity. And no one knows what living in this shadow truly means better than the children and grandchildren of its survivors. Yet too rarely have their experiences been given a stage. Their lives, begun with the hope of rebuilding a shattered world, offer us the wisdom and the resilience that illuminate a path forward. 
LA ART SHOW Returns February 15 With A Bold Global Lineup And Ambitious Climate AgendaLA ART SHOW Returns February 15 With A Bold Global Lineup And Ambitious Climate Agenda
January 5, 2023

The LA Art Show, LA's largest and longest-running art fair, returns to the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 15-19 to kick off the city's 2023 art season.
Evelyn Rudie And Chris DeCarlo Celebrate Fifty Years At Santa Monica PlayhouseEvelyn Rudie And Chris DeCarlo Celebrate Fifty Years At Santa Monica Playhouse
January 5, 2023

Fifty years ago this month, Evelyn Rudie and Chris De Carlo assumed their posts as Co-Artistic Directors of Santa Monica Playhouse. Under their stewardship, the sixty-three-year-old theatre has become a treasured cultural institution in the beachside community.
share