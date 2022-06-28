Hollywood Encore! Producers' Awards Announces Winners And Extensions Of The Hollywood Fringe Festival
The shows are selected by participating venues based on artistic merit, commercial potential and developmental possibilities.
The Winners of the Hollywood Encore Producers' Award represent the best of the shows presented at the Hollywood Fringe Festival 2022. The shows are selected by participating venues based on artistic merit, commercial potential and developmental possibilities. These shows have received a valuable extension giving them the opportunity for additional audience, press, awards and opportunities for longer runs at these venues or other venues throughout the city and beyond.
For more information on the individual shows, please contact the producer of the show through the show's page at www.hollywoodfringe.org.
For more information about the Hollywood Encore Producers' Award visit www.hollywoodencores.com
ACTORS COMPANY - 916 N Formosa, Los Angeles, CA 90046
-
-
Camp Ginger: An Original Musical https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/6383
-
Still Awake hollywoodfringe.org/projects/6797
-
The Shape of Me https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7451
-
The Toughest Man In Chicago https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7567
-
They Call Him Mother https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7355
-
Tommy Cooper: I Didn't Let You Down, Did I? https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7462
-
Tragic Magic - A Story of Recovery https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7394?tab=admi
HOWARD FINE ACTING STUDIO - 1320 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
-
Empanada for a Dream https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/6942
-
What Am I, Chopped Suey? https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7568?tab=details
MCCADDEN PLACE THEATRE - 1157 N. McCadden Place, Los Angeles, CA 90038
-
A Dream at the End of Time https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7485
-
All American https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7477
-
Emma and Richie's Big Viking Funeral https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7548
-
Love Chicken https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7380
STEPHANIE FEURY STUDIO - 5636 Melrose Ave. 90038
-
4 Seasons Total Sh!tshow https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7554
-
Ben and George https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7377
-
Criminal Genius http:www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7436
-
-
It's In Our Bones https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7454
-
Mother Grace https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7085
-
Tourrorists https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7581
-
What About Dad https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7473
STUDIO / STAGE - 520 N. Western Ave., Los Angeles, 90004
-
Asexuality! The Solo Musical https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7486
-
Chriskirkpatrickmas: A Boy Band Christmas Musical https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7366
-
From Here to Maturity https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7589
-
-
It's Who You Know https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/9362
-
Lvl One Gygax & Of Branch, Of Beast, Of Beatnik https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7418
-
She Stoops to Scandal https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7213
-
THE HUDSON THEATRES - 6539 Santa Monica Blvd. Los Angeles, 90038
-
Why I Am the Way I Am https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7449?tab=details
THE WREN AT THE IRISH IMPORT SHOP - 742 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA 90038
-
Best Wife Ever https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7600
THYMELE ARTS - 5481 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles. 90029
-
Looking Past Loss https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7605
-
Mother Nature https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7565?tab=details
-
-
The Verse Violent Chorus - Part 1 https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7444
ZEPHYR THEATRE - 7456 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles. 90029
-
Breed Or Bust https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7505
-
-
Desert Weeds https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/9348
-
Too Big For Her Britches https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7422
-
Out of the Blue - A Miraculous Musical https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7446