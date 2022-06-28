Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hollywood Encore! Producers' Awards Announces Winners And Extensions Of The Hollywood Fringe Festival

The shows are selected by participating venues based on artistic merit, commercial potential and developmental possibilities.

Los Angeles News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jun. 28, 2022  
Hollywood Encore! Producers' Awards Announces Winners And Extensions Of The Hollywood Fringe Festival

The Winners of the Hollywood Encore Producers' Award represent the best of the shows presented at the Hollywood Fringe Festival 2022. The shows are selected by participating venues based on artistic merit, commercial potential and developmental possibilities. These shows have received a valuable extension giving them the opportunity for additional audience, press, awards and opportunities for longer runs at these venues or other venues throughout the city and beyond.

For more information on the individual shows, please contact the producer of the show through the show's page at www.hollywoodfringe.org.

For more information about the Hollywood Encore Producers' Award visit www.hollywoodencores.com

ACTORS COMPANY - 916 N Formosa, Los Angeles, CA 90046

HOWARD FINE ACTING STUDIO - 1320 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038

MCCADDEN PLACE THEATRE - 1157 N. McCadden Place, Los Angeles, CA 90038

STEPHANIE FEURY STUDIO - 5636 Melrose Ave. 90038

STUDIO / STAGE - 520 N. Western Ave., Los Angeles, 90004

THE HUDSON THEATRES - 6539 Santa Monica Blvd. Los Angeles, 90038

THE WREN AT THE IRISH IMPORT SHOP - 742 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA 90038

THYMELE ARTS - 5481 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles. 90029

ZEPHYR THEATRE - 7456 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles. 90029

Hollywood Encore! Producers' Awards Announces Winners And Extensions Of The Hollywood Fringe Festival



Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • Wright State Theatre Announces 2022-23 Season Featuring SISTER ACT, BRIGHT STAR & More
  • National Center for Choreography - Akron Announces Fourth Cohort of the Creative Administration Research Program
  • The Miami Valley High School Theatre Awards Showcase is Set For Next Week
  • Human Race Theatre Presents MY 80 YEAR-OLD BOYFRIEND