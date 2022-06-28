Hollywood Encore! Producers' Awards Announces Winners And Extensions Of The Hollywood Fringe Festival

The Winners of the Hollywood Encore Producers' Award represent the best of the shows presented at the Hollywood Fringe Festival 2022. The shows are selected by participating venues based on artistic merit, commercial potential and developmental possibilities. These shows have received a valuable extension giving them the opportunity for additional audience, press, awards and opportunities for longer runs at these venues or other venues throughout the city and beyond.

For more information on the individual shows, please contact the producer of the show through the show's page at www.hollywoodfringe.org.

For more information about the Hollywood Encore Producers' Award visit www.hollywoodencores.com

ACTORS COMPANY - 916 N Formosa, Los Angeles, CA 90046

Blood Pig https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7511

Camp Ginger: An Original Musical https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/6383

Still Awake hollywoodfringe.org/projects/6797

The Shape of Me https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7451

The Toughest Man In Chicago https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7567

They Call Him Mother https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7355

Tommy Cooper: I Didn't Let You Down, Did I? https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7462

Tragic Magic - A Story of Recovery https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7394?tab=admi

HOWARD FINE ACTING STUDIO - 1320 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038

Empanada for a Dream https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/6942

What Am I, Chopped Suey? https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7568?tab=details

MCCADDEN PLACE THEATRE - 1157 N. McCadden Place, Los Angeles, CA 90038

A Dream at the End of Time https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7485

All American https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7477

Emma and Richie's Big Viking Funeral https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7548

Love Chicken https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7380

STEPHANIE FEURY STUDIO - 5636 Melrose Ave. 90038

4 Seasons Total Sh!tshow https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7554

Ben and George https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7377

Criminal Genius http:www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7436

Gummy Worm https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7458

It's In Our Bones https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7454

Mother Grace https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7085

Tourrorists https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7581

What About Dad https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7473

STUDIO / STAGE - 520 N. Western Ave., Los Angeles, 90004

Asexuality! The Solo Musical https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7486

Chriskirkpatrickmas: A Boy Band Christmas Musical https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7366

From Here to Maturity https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7589

Happy Girl https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/9358

It's Who You Know https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/9362

Lvl One Gygax & Of Branch, Of Beast, Of Beatnik https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7418

She Stoops to Scandal https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7213

$H!+HEADS https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/9339

THE HUDSON THEATRES - 6539 Santa Monica Blvd. Los Angeles, 90038

Why I Am the Way I Am https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7449?tab=details

THE WREN AT THE IRISH IMPORT SHOP - 742 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA 90038

Best Wife Ever https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7600

THYMELE ARTS - 5481 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles. 90029

Looking Past Loss https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7605

Mother Nature https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7565?tab=details

Signals https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7406

The Verse Violent Chorus - Part 1 https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7444

ZEPHYR THEATRE - 7456 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles. 90029

Ascension Day https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7322?tab=details