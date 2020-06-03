Hola Mexico Virtual Theater To Continue With Online Screenings Of Acclaimed Mexican Films

The Hola Mexico Virtual Theatre presented by the Hola Mexico Film Festival series has been extended due to the online series' popularity. The festival wants to continue giving viewers the chance to see some of the best films that have come out of Mexico in recent years and serve as a reminder of how much Mexican cinema has grown in the past two decades. The films have been specially curated for this online theater event experience.

As a result of the COVID-19 health crisis, organizers of the Hola Mexico Film Festival are practicing safe social-distancing by offering this virtual theater experience before the 12th edition of Hola Mexico Film Festival, which has been postponed until September 2020.

"We're very pleased with the results of the past few weeks, so we are continuing with our virtual theatre! We have four new acclaimed films for this week, and we hope to continue in the weeks to come. Continue checking our social media accounts for updates," says Samuel Douek, Founder & Director of the Hola Mexico Film Festival.s Samuel Douek, Founder & Director of the Hola Mexico Film Festival.

Hola Mexico Virtual Theater to include the upcoming screenings:

June 11, Vuelve a la vida-Dir. Carlos Hagerman

June 12, Heli-Dir. Amat Escalante

June 13, Paraíso-Mariana Chenillo

June 14, Abel-Diego Luna

Tickets for screenings of the Hola Mexico Virtual Theater are available at:

https://xerb.tv/channel/holamexicoff/virtual-events

PLEASE NOTE: The traditional Hola Mexico Film Festival 2020 has not been cancelled, and the festival's organizers hope to help keep viewers safe at home during this time of required social distancing. We'll hopefully see everyone in September. In the meantime, please enjoy the Hola Mexico Virtual Theater!

