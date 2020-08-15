Hershey Felder To Star As 'George Gershwin Alone' - Live From Florence

The event will be streamed live on Sunday, September 13.

Laguna Playhouse and Hershey Felder Presents announced today the details of Hershey Felder as George Gershwin Alone - Live from Florence. Following up the successful live streams of Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin and Hershey Felder: Beethoven, acclaimed performer Hershey Felder will present his one-man show, Hershey Felder as George Gershwin Alone streamed live on Sunday, September 13 at 5 PM PDT. Tickets are $55 per household and are available for purchase at lagunaplayhouse.com or 949.497.2787.

George Gershwin Alone has had over 3000 performances worldwide, including Broadway, London's West End, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Diego, San Francisco, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, and more. As with his previous live stream performances, this production will benefit national US theatres and arts organizations.

Comments Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham and Executive Director Ellen Richard, "The brilliance that is Hershey Felder transcends stage or screen. To have another opportunity to present this extraordinary artist, as he inhabits the artistry of the legendary George Gershwin is so thrilling for us and a not-to-be-missed highlight of the Fall!"

George Gershwin Alone tells the story of America's great composer, who with the groundbreaking "A Rhapsody in Blue," made a "Lady out of Jazz." The show incorporates the composer's best-known songs from The Man I Loveand Someone to Watch Over Me, through the hits of An American In Paris and Porgy and Bess, to a complete performance of "Rhapsody In Blue." As the only actor-musician to create the role of George Gershwin on the stage, and with over three-thousand performances, from California to Broadway to London's West End, for the first time, Hershey Felder will bring George Gershwin to life on the stage of one of Europe's oldest and most famous theatres. Hershey Felder as George Gershwin Alone is produced by Hershey Felder Presents: LIVE FROM FLORENCE.

George Gershwin was born in 1898 to Russian-Jewish immigrant parents in Brooklyn.

Together, he and his brother Ira wrote standards such as "The Man I Love," "Someone to Watch Over Me," "Embraceable You," "Fascinating Rhythm," "I Got Rhythm," "'S Wonderful" and "They Can't Take That Away from Me." His groundbreaking opera, Porgy and Bess, is now considered an American classic. All told, George Gershwin wrote more than 1,000 songs for the stage and screen as well as works for the opera house and the symphony orchestra. In 1937, Gershwin died of an undiagnosed brain tumor at the age of 38, never knowing how famous and beloved he and his work would become.

Hershey Felder as George Gershwin Alone features the music and lyrics of George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin, with a book by Hershey Felder. The production is directed by Stefano deCarli and Felder, adapted from the stage play directed by Joel Zwick. The Associate Director is Trevor Hay. Scenic design is by Hershey Felder. Film production and live editing is by the DeCarli Live film company. Live broadcast and Sound design production are by Erik Carstensen. Meghan Maiya is Director of Broadcasting & Special Projects.

For tickets and more information on how to view Hershey Felder as George Gershwin Alone - Live from Florence, visit lagunaplayhouse.com.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You