Heidi Duckler Dance Presents The RE-QUEST

Los Angeles-based dance company Heidi Duckler Dance (HDD) presents The RE-QUEST, a 2-day virtual screening experience that invites audiences to rediscover Los Angeles through sound, movement, and conversation on Saturday and Sunday December 6th and 7th at 6pm PDT.

These two nights will tell the story of The QUEST, an exemplary Heidi Duckler Dance project that took place from October 1st-10th, 2020: 10 premieres in 10 different locations, celebrating 35 years of programming in communities throughout Los Angeles. The QUEST represented HDD's 35-year enduring dedication to inclusiveness and justice in dance, arts education, and our community. The RE-QUEST will premiere captivating footage from seven live performances that took place in Baldwin Hills, Montecito Heights, Boyle Heights, the Fashion District, Studio City, Culver City, and Watts, and two short films: one shot at a historic landmark in Koreatown and the other on a vintage boat parked in the Arts District. Author and magazine editor Nancy Griffin will moderate a talk-back with some of Los Angeles' most innovative creatives who collaborated on The QUEST. Through short interviews and films, this experience will explore themes of health, education, architecture, sites of memory, community, the environment, and our democracy.

With The RE-QUEST, Heidi Duckler Dance intends to virtually relive this once-in-a-lifetime experience, increase accessibility to these works, and memorialize the journey through film. Following the 2-nights of screenings, the 10 performances will permanently live as chapters in HDD's first ever digital book, releasing on December 20th.

Watch the event teaser here:

Tickets:

Cultural Equity Ticket - $5

Full Price Ticket - $15

Support HDD Ticket - $50

Full Price Ticket to Both Nights - $25

HDD Membership Ticket - $120

35th Anniversary Book Pre-order - $35

RSVP at: https://re-quest.eventbrite.com/

