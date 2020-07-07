Heidi Duckler Dance Presents MOVE ME Workshops & Performance

Los Angeles-based dance company Heidi Duckler Dance (HDD) presents five days of Move Me workshops with Culver City High School July 20th-24th, culminating in a final student performance + professional HDD performance on Friday July 24th.

Move Me is a performance that was originally created for our company's 2002 yellow Mustang convertible, used as a performance site and educational platform designed to foster encounters between artists and audiences in public spaces. The vehicle prompts dancers and community members to explore narratives about mobility from different cultural perspectives and perform stories about living in their own neighborhood. Furthermore, Heidi Duckler Dance explores the theme of mobility through movement and placemaking, as it relates to immigration, refugees, those experiencing homelessness, and those that are differently abled. No longer slated for an in-person performance, HDD has adapted this creation and performance experience to the online space.

Students from The Academy of Visual and Performing Arts at Culver City High School will take five days of movement and expression workshops with Heidi Duckler Dance Teaching Artist Rafael Quintas via Zoom. No dance experience is necessary to participate! At the end of the week, students will have created an original performance video showcased at this virtual final performance + talkback with the public. In addition to the student performance, viewers will get a chance to watch a recording of the original Move Me piece performed by company dancers Nicole Flores, Alyse Rockett, and Rafael Quintas.

Tickets: Free with RSVP. RSVP at: movemecc.eventbrite.com.

Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You