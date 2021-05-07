Heidi Duckler Dance Presents MAP Lab

Los Angeles-based dance company Heidi Duckler Dance (HDD) presents MAP Lab: Movement, Architecture, and Production, a brand new virtual workshop that culminates in the creation of your own experimental film. The workshop will take place June 4th to June 6th, beginning at 10am on Friday.

MAP Lab participants will have the opportunity to investigate a spatial language as a means to map or compose bodies in space. Throughout the weekend, participants will learn from renowned architects, choreographers, and videographers through a series of masterclasses that explore the ways we define space. With these different topologies and mapping strategies, participants will investigate the intersectionality of body and space throughout the weekend. In between master classes, participants will have the opportunity to immediately apply what they've learned through the creation of their film. Participants will also have access to the rooftop of the Bendix Building, home to Heidi Duckler Dance, as a creative site for the making of their film. During these individual workshop sessions, participants can sign up for one on one consultations with Heidi Duckler to discuss their individual projects.

We choose to view the virtual space as an opportunity to explore and challenge previous notions of the body and space. We are especially curious about how movement of the body provides momentum to space and architecture. In MAP Lab, we seek to explore the question: how do we characterize space?

Join us for the chance to create your own spatial map for movement, architecture, and production in the virtual space. No equipment or previous experience in dance, filmmaking, or architecture is required to participate in MAP Lab. All that is needed is an open mind and a willingness to create. As the workshop is interdisciplinary, we anticipate participants to come from different backgrounds with varying expertise in their fields. We value these unique perspectives, as they will add to the exciting collaborative nature of the workshop.

For information about scholarships or questions, please email sophie@heididuckler.org

See full workshop schedule at https://heididuckler.org/event/map-lab/.