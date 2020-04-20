Heidi Duckler Dance Presents Illuminating The Chandelier

Los Angeles-based dance company, Heidi Duckler Dance (HDD) presents Illuminating the Chandelier through Zoom video streaming on April 30th at 5PM PST.

Illuminating the Chandelier is an original digital site-specific performance choreographed by Heidi Duckler with music by trumpet and electronic specialist Sarah Belle Reid and cellist Isaac Takeuchi. Illuminating the Chandelier features HDD company performers Himerria Wortham, Rafael Quintas, Myles Lavallee, Nicole Flores, Maureen Asic, Magdalena Edwards, Jessica Emmanuel, Jaeme Velez, David Guerra, and Paula Rebelo. Set design by Carlo Maghirang, video design by Kamyi Lee, and costume design by Snezana Petrovic.

As a precursor to the live performance titled The Chandelier, premiering at the Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts in fall 2020, Heidi Duckler Dance presents a shortened version adapted to address social distancing circumstances. Duckler explores a new language of intimacy, as we rely on technology to connect, finding innovative ways to piece together fragmented movement phrases coming from our dancers' own homes, into one cohesive performance. Dancers, musicians, composers, and designers, work collaboratively from afar, to create a fully immersive show that audiences from around the world can enjoy through streaming.

Both Illuminating the Chandelier and The Chandelier are based on the author Clarice Lispector's novel recently translated into English from Portuguese. It is a tragic coming of age story told from a young girl's perspective. While following a similar narrative as the longer live version, Illuminating the Chandelier will focus specifically on the interior monologue of a woman in isolation, with dissociated and dreamlike feelings, who has trouble connecting to the world around her. Through layers of imagery and acts of repetition, this work explores the contrasting ideas of impermanence and the irrevocable, especially in the context of what we as a society are all going through in this moment.

Tickets: Free with RSVP, $15 suggested donation | Link to performance will be emailed to those that RSVP

RSVP at: illuminatingthechandelier.eventbrite.com





