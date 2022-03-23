Heidi Duckler Dance Presents COUNTERINTELLIGENCE: The Story of Sister Alyonushka and Brother Ivanushka

Los Angeles-based dance company Heidi Duckler Dance (HDD) is pleased to announce CounterIntelligence: The Story of Sister Alyonushka and Brother Ivanushka, an episodic telenovela film told through dance in two parts, screening live on Youtube, Facebook, and Twitch.

Part 1 will stream live on Sunday, May 1st at 6pm and includes An Evil Stream, the first episode and where the adventure begins for our protagonist siblings as they innocently wander into the enchanted woods. Episode two, Deer Brother, and the trailer for Part 2 will follow. The remaining four episodes (Part 2) will screen every Sunday beginning July 10th at 6:00pm. The finale will be screened at the Bendix and online on August 7th. CounterIntelligence is a contemporary reimagining of a Russian folktale told in a tongue and cheek telenovela style that asks the question: who are we really? The recognition or lack thereof of our human behavior and the situations resulting from our unconscious actions is the premise of this tale.

Filming for CounterIntelligence took place in and around the Russian-Jewish enclave of West Hollywood. It was written and directed by Heidi Duckler and filmed and edited by Nicolas Savignano. It stars dance artists Andrea Burr, Rebekah Denegal, Darrel "Friidom" Dunn, Raymond Ejiofor, William Jay Ylvisaker, and Ching Ching Wong.

This project is supported in part by an arts grant from the City of West Hollywood.

RSVP for free at: counterintelligence.eventbrite.com