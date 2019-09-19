HAWAIIAN OHANA Announced At The Broad Stage

Experience Aloha! A one-hour special, island style collaboration of music and dance by multi-GRAMMY Award winner Daniel Ho and acclaimed kumu hula, Keali'i Ceballos. Based on their original musical, Pineapple Mango, written and directed by Sam O'Neal, this program shares Hawaiian and English language songs and the traditions of hula dance. Daniel, Keali'i and friends will make you feel at home, as they share stories of Hawai'i, 'ohana (family) and food!



Afterward, stick around for homespun creative fun on the plaza with activities inspired by Hawaiian 'Ohana and the Broad Stage seasonal theme: HOME. Learn more at http://thebroadstage.org/popnov.php



Tickets, $5, are now on sale at www.thebroadstage.org or by calling 310.434.3200.





Los Angeles-based Hālau Hula Keali'i o Nālani under the direction of Kumu Hula Keali'i Ceballos, was founded in the spring of 1991. Keali'i draws his love for hula from his mother, Cissylani Ceballos. An avid hula performer and instructor in her own right, "Aunty Cissy" introduced hula to her son. A hula journeyman, Keali'i has studied under such renowned kumu hula as Robert Cazimero, O'Brien Eselu, Leina'ala Kalama, George Naope, and Kawaikapuokalani Hewitt.



As a Kumu Hula, Keali'i emphasizes the importance of awareness. He strives in perpetuating the Hawaiian culture - its art, its identity, its language, its sense of 'ohana. The hālau serves as the vessel in which these legacies are taught and shared through hula.



Keali'i Ceballos is an internationally acclaimed teacher, dancer and choreographer of Hawaiian and Polynesian dance in Los Angeles. He directs Hālau Hula Keali'i o Nālani, a Hālau Hula (Hula School). Ceballos has taught more than 2,000 dancers over the past 30 years and Hālau Hula Keali'i o Nālani is today one of the largest schools for Hawaiian dance in southern California. Through his school, Kumu Ceballos shows tremendous dedication to teach and bring the work of the students to the concert stage.



Hālau Hula Keali'i O Nālani regularly enters competitions in Hawai'i and on the mainland, and placed 4th in the 2008 Merrie Monarch Hula competition (Kāne Kahiko). He also teaches the dances of Tahiti, Maori and Samoa.





Hawai'i-born, Los Angeles-based Daniel Ho is a six-time GRAMMY Award winner, fourteen-time GRAMMY Award nominee, six-time Taiwanese Golden Melody Award winner, and recipient of multiple Hawaiian Music awards. He is an 'ukulele virtuoso, slack key guitarist, multi-instrumentalist, composer, arranger, singer-songwriter, producer, audio engineer, and record company owner. He is the designer of the iconic Romero Creations Tiny Tenor 'ukulele and 'Ohana Bongolele and Shakerlele. His custom-designed six-string 'ukulele is on exhibit at the GRAMMY Museum at LA Live. Daniel's collaborations transcend genres from traditional to contemporary Hawaiian, world music with Mongolian nomads and Taiwanese aboriginal tribes, to classical guitar and 'ukulele duets with Pepe Romero, to driving rock riffs with electric guitarist Tak Matsumoto (of 80+ million album-selling Japanese rock duo, B'z). Always on the move, Daniel is in infinite pursuit of new musical adventures. Daniel endorses YAMAHA Guitars and Romero Creations 'ukuleles.

Randy Drake (drums/percussion) and Steve Billman (bass) join Daniel Ho onstage.







