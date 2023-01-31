Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HARD Summer Music Festival Announces Return To Los Angeles After 10 Years

HARD Summer will host various stages spread out across the campuses of historic Los Angeles including the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Exposition Park, and BMO Stadium.

Jan. 31, 2023  

Today, HARD Events has announced the grand return of HARD Summer Music Festival to the City of Angels for the first time in ten years. Taking place in Downtown Los Angeles from August 5th-6th, the milestone fifteenth edition of HARD Summer will utilize a brand new venue combination with various stages spread out across the campuses of the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Exposition Park, and BMO Stadium.

Since its debut edition in 2008, HARD Summer has become a staple of the Southern California festival scene with its return to LA showcasing the evolution of the festival in an entirely new setting. As a part of the iconic LA Coliseum's centennial anniversary celebration, the 2023 edition will provide attendees with a brand new take on the multi-genre HARD Summer experience.

"We are thrilled to host HARD Summer's return to Los Angeles as part of our centennial anniversary celebration," said Joe Furin, General Manager of the LA Coliseum. "As home to the most iconic events in the world, this festival is an exciting addition to our 100-year history."

HSMF's new home will offer a fully immersive footprint for fans of many genres and styles to explore. Admirers of dance music's biggest mainstage acts can hold it down at the HARD Stage at the Green Lot on the south side of BMO Stadium, while followers of more esoteric strains of house and techno can see their favorite global icons on the Pink Stage at Christmas Tree Lane Park. Multi-genre curation will triumph on the HARDER Stage on the South Lawn, where mind-blowing headlining performances from the industry's foremost titans have become commonplace. Bass music devotées can ride the rail at the festival's Green Stage inside the LA Memorial Coliseum, while a spotlight will continue to be shined on live acts and new subgenres du jour at the Purple Stage inside BMO stadium.

HARD Summer continues to invest in creating a comfortable experience for attendees, with this never-before-used venue complex providing the perfect canvas to expand this mission. Fans can hop on the LA Metro for an easy journey to and from the event, or taste some of the city's most celebrated food vendors at the foot of the Coliseum Torch.

HARD Summer will also be hosting a series of official afterparties at premiere venues around Los Angeles, offering a true city-side takeover. More afterparty details will be announced closer to the festival.

Two-day festival passes will be available for purchase on February 3rd at 10am PT through the official website for HARD Summer. To celebrate the festival's return to the 213 area code, fans can also secure passes with a $2.13 deposit on February 3rd for one day only.

More information will be announced regarding the lineup for the 2023 edition of HARD Summer, along with additional festival details in the forthcoming months. Stay tuned for more info.




