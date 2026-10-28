Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
HALF-ORPHAN to Play Dynasty Typewriter With Kristen Schaal & Matt Oberg
McNulty uses charts, photos and funeral footage to determine which tragedy in his life is the funniest.
Kevin McNulty will bring his solo comedy show Half-Orphan to Dynasty Typewriter for its only Los Angeles performance on Thursday, December 3, 2026, at 7 p.m. The evening will open with a special presentation by Kristen Schaal and Matt Oberg, previewing their new show Seedy Motel ahead of its planned 2027 debut.
Armed with absurd charts, childhood photos and real funeral footage, McNulty sets out to prove, objectively, which tragedy in his life is the funniest and therefore most worth building his first solo show around.
Half-Orphan ran for six months at Upright Citizens Brigade in New York earlier this year and won Best Half-Hour at Boston Fringe.
Event Details
Thursday, December 3, 2026, at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.)
Dynasty Typewriter, 2511 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90057
Tickets are $22.99 online.
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