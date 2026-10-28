HALF-ORPHAN to Play Dynasty Typewriter With Kristen Schaal & Matt Oberg

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Kevin McNulty will bring his solo comedy show Half-Orphan to Dynasty Typewriter for its only Los Angeles performance on Thursday, December 3, 2026, at 7 p.m. The evening will open with a special presentation by Kristen Schaal and Matt Oberg, previewing their new show Seedy Motel ahead of its planned 2027 debut.

Armed with absurd charts, childhood photos and real funeral footage, McNulty sets out to prove, objectively, which tragedy in his life is the funniest and therefore most worth building his first solo show around.

Half-Orphan ran for six months at Upright Citizens Brigade in New York earlier this year and won Best Half-Hour at Boston Fringe.

Event Details

Thursday, December 3, 2026, at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.)

Dynasty Typewriter, 2511 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90057

Tickets are $22.99 online.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 10 Hrs 23 Min 40 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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