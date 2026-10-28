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HALF-ORPHAN to Play Dynasty Typewriter With Kristen Schaal & Matt Oberg

McNulty uses charts, photos and funeral footage to determine which tragedy in his life is the funniest.

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HALF-ORPHAN to Play Dynasty Typewriter With Kristen Schaal & Matt Oberg

Kevin McNulty will bring his solo comedy show Half-Orphan to Dynasty Typewriter for its only Los Angeles performance on Thursday, December 3, 2026, at 7 p.m. The evening will open with a special presentation by Kristen Schaal and Matt Oberg, previewing their new show Seedy Motel ahead of its planned 2027 debut.

Armed with absurd charts, childhood photos and real funeral footage, McNulty sets out to prove, objectively, which tragedy in his life is the funniest and therefore most worth building his first solo show around.

Half-Orphan ran for six months at Upright Citizens Brigade in New York earlier this year and won Best Half-Hour at Boston Fringe.

Event Details

Thursday, December 3, 2026, at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.)

Dynasty Typewriter, 2511 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90057

Tickets are $22.99 online.

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