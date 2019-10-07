HAIR Opening At The Long Beach Playhouse Studio

On October 12, the Long Beach Playhouse Studio Theatre closes its 2019 season with the iconic musical tribute to the 1960s, Hair. The play was written 50 years ago by Gerome Ragni, James Rado and Galt MacDermot. At the time, it seemed unlikely that Hair would be relevant five decades later but it it's true. The songs are still infectiously energetic. It's a coming of age story and a love story with tough decisions and a hard-hitting ending. It's lost none of its sparkle and a new generation is ready for the message.

"The 1960s never died," said Madison Mooney, Executive Director for the Long Beach Playhouse. "The songs, the fashions, even the idea of marching in the streets can all be seen in aspects of 2019. I think people are going to enjoy singing along with the songs, reflecting on the messages and will walk out of the theatre inspired to spread peace, love, and tolerance."

"Hair is a theatrical interpretation the zeitgeist of the mid-to-late 1969s," said Sean Gray, Artistic Director for the Playhouse and director for this show. "Baby boomers coming of age as the Vietnam War took a seat at the dining room table. Kids rebelled; they wanted peace, love, long hair and music.

"The idea of a Tribe and its influence on relationships is central to this story. Today, 50 years later, our politics and viewpoints are often described as tribal. I think the audience will see similarities between 1969 and 2019."

Director Rovin Jay said he drew inspiration for the show from Harry Belafonte's words when he introduced the original Broadway cast of Hair at the 1969 Tony Awards. Contrasting the upcoming walk on the moon with Hair, Belafonte said "Scientists deal in logic and I have the faith that they will get some of us to the moon. But there is more than logic in the theatre. The theatre deals with passion and emotion. We live in emotional times. Artists are emotional people. So, listen to them, friends."

Bringing the music to life for this production is musical director Stephen Olear. Olear's musical direction is always perfect as evidenced by his past Playhouse shows including La Cage Aux Folles, My Fair Lady, Cabaret and Peter and the Starcatcher. Not only does Olear bring out the best in the band, he dresses for the occasion whether as a mermaid in Starcatcher, a crossdresser in Cabaret or a French waiter in La Cage.

The show's choreographer is Sonya L. Randall. She is an experienced singer, dancer and choreographer. She is working closely with the dancers to bring forth the joy and optimism of the show's music.

The 17-member cast is a mix of actors making their Playhouse debut and those who've previously acted in the theatre's shows. Making their debuts are: Jacob Rachuy Stephenson, Jules Ronquillo, Gregory Bystriski, Shannon Wynne, Celia Ruskin, David Ponce, Mikey Israel and Corey Patterson. Returning actors are: Lorne, Latonya Kitchen, Justyn High, Carole Louise Duffis, Alyssa Garcia, Arystaysha Torres-Salas, Jeseka Luna, Will Ardelean, and Austin James.

The show opens October 12 and runs through November 16. This Playhouse production will feature full frontal nudity and other adult situations. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.

SPECIAL EVENTS FOR THIS PLAY:

Pay what you can Thursday October 10- community can see this production for whatever they can afford July

Two for One Preview Friday October 11 - Tickets are $10.00

Opening Night Champagne Reception with cast on October 12- Tickets are $27.00



Friday: Adults are $20.00, Seniors $18.00, and Students $14.00Saturday and Sunday: Adults are $24.00, Seniors $21.00, and Students $14.00.

Tickets are available at www.lbplayhouse.org, or by calling 562-494-1014, option 1.

To request an interview with the director, cast members or reserve your media tickets to this performance, please send an email to: pr@lbplayhouse.org.

Long Beach Playhouse is located at 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach, CA, 90804, right across from the Long Beach Recreation golf course. The Playhouse is community-supported theatre with programs and events that cut across age, gender, ethnic, and cultural boundaries.





