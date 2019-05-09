HADDON PARK Premieres At Hollywood Fringe Festival

Haddon Park is a new American play by writer/actor John Francis O'Brien premiering at The Lounge Theater June 10th and running through June 30th, 2019.

Siblings Chris and Brenda's lives have taken very different paths since Chris left home at the age of 18. Now in their 30's, Chris has returned to working class Haddon Park with his husband Henry and their recently adopted son. Chris and Henry are much better off financially than Brenda and her two children which creates a delicate environment.

When Brenda's 5 year old son carelessly uses a racial epithet when talking to Henry, who is African-American, it sets into motion a series of events that has tragic consequences for both of their families.

Starring Rebekah Tripp, Noel Arthur, Alicen Abler, Celestial, James Doheny and John Francis O'Brien. Directed by Katie Rich.

Watch the video teaser and interviews with the cast at: www.haddonpark.com





